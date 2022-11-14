Is Varun Dhawan Going To Be A Father Soon? Salman Khan Gives A Hint

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were seen promoting their next film ‘Bhediya’ at Salman Khan’s show ‘Bigg Boss 16’. However, the highlight of the episode came when Salman subtly questioned Varun about his plans for fatherhood.

Varun received a Tiger soft toy when Salman was playing a game with the Bhediya actors in which they had to identify the song based on the prop they touched. Salman handed the soft toy to Varun and said, “Yeh aapke bacche ke liye (This is for your child).” Varun quickly replied, “Baccha hua nahi hai abhi (I don’t have a kid yet).” Salman then added, “Yeh aaya hai toh baccha bhi aa hi jaega (If toy has come then the child too will come).”

This is not the first time Salman has dropped a hint about the personal life of an actor. Earlier, Salman has dropped hints about Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s marriage. When Siddharth appeared on the show, Salman said, “Toh aage badhne se pehle, congratulations Sidharth, Shaadi Mubarak ho! Kiara decision aapne liya hai, I mean pyaara decision."

Varun married his childhood ‘sweetheart’ Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony in 2021.

The film Bhediya is all set to release on November 25. After Bhediya, Varun will next be seen in Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor.