Shah Rukh Khan’s older son Aryan Khan, who is currently busy with his directorial debut, has sparked dating rumours with Brazilian actress Larisson Bonesi. Aryan recently grabbed headlines due to his Instagram activities, and it led a Reddit user claiming that something might be brewing between Aryan and Larissa. It all started by the Reddit user noticing that Aryan follows her and her family members, including her mother, Renata Bonesi.
Meanwhile, the Brazilian actress was in Mumbai recently and she even got a gift in the form of a D’YAVOL X jacket from Aryan. It further sparked their relationship rumours, but nothing can be confirmed as of yet. In fact, both Aryan and SRK are yet to react to such claims.
Coming to Aryan, he is gearing up for his directorial debut series, ‘Stardom’. He has even joined Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva for a luxury lifestyle collective, SLAB, in 2022. As part of the brand, he kicked off his fashion line, D’yavol X.
Speaking with GQ India, Aryan had earlier said, “They’re both creatively stimulating in different ways. As the creative director of the brand, I shoot the ads, as well as oversee the photoshoots. I’m very involved creatively, but not as much when it comes to the logistics. On the other hand, as a director I have to look into every detail, every shot and every angle.”
Coming to ‘Stardom’, the web series which will mark his directorial debut, it went on floors in July 2023. The show will reportedly have cameos by Shah Rukh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Bobby Deol. It will feature Lakshya Lalwani in the lead, and is believed to be a fictionalised account of the Hindi film industry.