Art & Entertainment

Is Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Dating Brazilian Actress Larissa Bonesi? Here’s What We Know So Far

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is said to be dating Brazilian star Larissa Bonesi.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Aryan Khan And Larissa Bonesi Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Shah Rukh Khan’s older son Aryan Khan, who is currently busy with his directorial debut, has sparked dating rumours with Brazilian actress Larisson Bonesi. Aryan recently grabbed headlines due to his Instagram activities, and it led a Reddit user claiming that something might be brewing between Aryan and Larissa. It all started by the Reddit user noticing that Aryan follows her and her family members, including her mother, Renata Bonesi.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian actress was in Mumbai recently and she even got a gift in the form of a D’YAVOL X jacket from Aryan. It further sparked their relationship rumours, but nothing can be confirmed as of yet. In fact, both Aryan and SRK are yet to react to such claims.

Advertisement

Aryan Khan with Larrisa Bonesi.
byu/South-Catch6393 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Coming to Aryan, he is gearing up for his directorial debut series, ‘Stardom’. He has even joined Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva for a luxury lifestyle collective, SLAB, in 2022. As part of the brand, he kicked off his fashion line, D’yavol X.

Speaking with GQ India, Aryan had earlier said, “They’re both creatively stimulating in different ways. As the creative director of the brand, I shoot the ads, as well as oversee the photoshoots. I’m very involved creatively, but not as much when it comes to the logistics. On the other hand, as a director I have to look into every detail, every shot and every angle.” 

Advertisement

Coming to ‘Stardom’, the web series which will mark his directorial debut, it went on floors in July 2023. The show will reportedly have cameos by Shah Rukh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Bobby Deol. It will feature Lakshya Lalwani in the lead, and is believed to be a fictionalised account of the Hindi film industry.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Polls: EC, Centre Get SC Notice Seeking Responses On Complete Count Of VVPAT Slips | Details
  2. Will Aishwarya Rai Appear On 'What The Hell Navya 2' With Jaya Bachchan, Shweta? Navya Naveli Nanda Reveals
  3. Sports World LIVE: Dinesh Chandimal Withdraws From 2nd SL Vs BAN Test
  4. Election News LIVE: PM Addresses His First Rally In Uttarakhand, Says Congress Wants Anarchy
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: Will Regional Parties Hold The Key To Victory In Telangana & Andhra Pradesh?
  6. Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Are Reportedly Not Expecting Their First Child, Contrary To Rumours
  7. World Autism Awareness Day: From 'Rain Man' To ‘Asperger’s Are Us’, Here Are 5 Movies That Shed Light On This Spectrum
  8. Ajay Devgn Birthday Special: 7 Best Films of The Action Superstar