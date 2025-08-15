Independence Day 2025: Top 5 Must-Watch Movies And Series To Watch On OTT

Saare Jahan Se Accha - Netflix

This taut spy thriller, led by Pratik Gandhi, delivers an edge-of-the-seat experience that will keep viewers hooked till the last frame. Vishnu Shankar (Gandhi), an Indian intelligence spy, gets information that Pakistan is working on a nuclear weapon. Shankar is assigned the mission to get rid of the threat. For this, he goes to Islamabad as a diplomat to unravel the truth and stop it, followed by sacrifices, betrayals, deceit, and high-stakes espionage. Directed by Sumit Purohit, the Netflix drama also stars Sunny Hinduja, Kritika Kamra, Anup Soni, Suhail Nayyar and Tillotama Shome.