Independence Day 2025: Top 5 Must-Watch Movies And Series To Watch On OTT

Patriotism and fervour of freedom have gripped the entire country today. It's the perfect time to watch some special shows and series that celebrate the spirit of independence. This 79th Independence Day, we have listed down some interesting titles that will not only entertain you but also evoke a profound sense of national pride.
Tehran - Zee5
Set against the global tension between Israel and Iran, John Abraham starrer Tehran is a gripping geo-political thriller. It shows how India gets entangled in the conflict and becomes collateral damage. Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Arun Gopalan, the film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa, and Madhurima Tuli in pivotal roles. The scale, action, and intrigue, make this drama a perfect Independence Day watch.
Saare Jahan Se Accha - Netflix
This taut spy thriller, led by Pratik Gandhi, delivers an edge-of-the-seat experience that will keep viewers hooked till the last frame. Vishnu Shankar (Gandhi), an Indian intelligence spy, gets information that Pakistan is working on a nuclear weapon. Shankar is assigned the mission to get rid of the threat. For this, he goes to Islamabad as a diplomat to unravel the truth and stop it, followed by sacrifices, betrayals, deceit, and high-stakes espionage. Directed by Sumit Purohit, the Netflix drama also stars Sunny Hinduja, Kritika Kamra, Anup Soni, Suhail Nayyar and Tillotama Shome.
Special Ops 2 - JioHotstar
Kay Kay Menon is back as the R&AW officer Himmat Singh, and this time, the fight is against cyber terrorism, which is a threat to national security. It shows how Himmat and his undercover agents face the new threat targeting India's digital economy. The show has been created by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Friday Storytellers.
The gripping espionage thriller also stars Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim, Saiyami Kher, Meher Vij, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.
Salakaar - JioHotstar
The spy thriller series has two timelines. In 2025, RAW agent Maryam aka Srishti (Mouni Roy) tries to prevent Pakistani Colonel Ashfaqullah's (Surya Sharma) from making a nuclear bomb. She is helped by 'salahakar', the National Security Advisor (Purnendu Bhattacharya). In the flashback of 1978, it is revealed that Sharma was a field operative in Pakistan (Naveen Kasturia as Adhir Dayal), who prevented General Zia (Mukesh Rishi) from developing a nuclear reactor.
The show has been directed by Faruk Kabir.
Sarzameen - JioHotstar
Sarzameen stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Set in Kashmir, the intense military drama revolves around a soldier torn between duty and family, while his wife is ready to go to any lengths to keep her family safe and together. It has been directed by Kayoze Irani.