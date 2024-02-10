Huma Qureshi Spends Time In Delhi Bookstore Signing Copies Of Debut Novel

Actress Huma Qureshi, who officially turned writer in December 2023 following the release of her first novel 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero' (HarperCollins India), spared some time on Friday in the city where she grew up signing copies of the book at a popular bookstore.

As she signed copies of the book for her fans, Huma looked stunning in an olive-coloured outfit paired with gold jewelry and sunglasses.