Hugh Jackman Tests COVID Positive, Will Skip 'The Music Man' Shows

A day after performing at the 2022 Tony Awards, actor Hugh Jackman tested positive for COVID for the second time. Following his diagnosis, he will not perform in the Broadway shows of 'The Music Man' production.

Jackman, who gave a health update to fans and followers on Monday night, said standby actor Max Clayton will perform the role of Professor Harold Hill alongside Sutton Foster, in all performances of Meredith Willson's musical comedy from June 14-21.

I’ve frustratingly tested positive for Covid. Again. My standby, the amazingly talented Max Clayton will step in for me. Maxi and all the standbys, swings and understudies around the world, you are the true heroes of theater. You give life to the saying “the show must go on”. pic.twitter.com/GpwtreWqX0 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) June 13, 2022

Jackman, 53, is fully vaccinated with a booster shot.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, producer Kate Horton wished Jackman recovers soon. "Once again, standbys and understudies save the day and, in this case, it’s Max Clayton to the rescue. We’re excited to see him perform alongside the wonderful Sutton Foster and we wish Hugh a speedy recovery," Horton said.

Jackman first tested COVID-19 positive in December 2021 a week after Foster came down with the virus, following which he was also forced to cancel performances of the same show.

'The Music Man' is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography from Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle.

[With Inputs from PTI]