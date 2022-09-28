‘Vikram Vedha’: Saif Ali Khan's Muscular Avatar During The Promotions Is Getting People Talking All Over

‘Vikram Vedha’ sees Saif Ali Khan embrace a tough cop avatar with ease. From the way he manages a gun to the powerful dialogues and the high-octane action sequences, Saif Ali Khan is in top form. His last film ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ didn’t manage to grab eyeballs but before that with ‘Bhoot Police’, ‘Jaanemann’, ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ and a quirky cameo in ‘Dil Bechara’, he has been keeping his fans busy with a variety of roles.

Even on the web series front with shows like ‘Sacred Games’ and ‘Tandav’, Saif Ali Khan has only shown that he can depict a myriad of nuances with every character. Now he is going to show another side of him as the gritty cop in ‘Vikram Vedha’. The role was originally played by R Madhavan in the Tamil original ‘Vikram Vedha’.

However, one fact that netizens have noticed is his fit physique during the promotional spree of ‘Vikram Vedha’. Saif Ali Khan has been seen with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan for a special screening, followed by a family movie outing for ‘Brahmastra’, and the teaser event of ‘Vikram Vedha’ as well as an event in Delhi-Gurugram with a college – he has been showing off his bulging muscles and brooding looks everywhere.

The common factor in all is the classic laid-back t-shirt and well-fitted jeans, beaming smile, the ‘Vikram Vedha’ pose and one-fit body. From a lean, chiselled frame to working with real encounter specialists, ‘Vikram Vedha’ was indeed a tough one for Saif Ali Khan.

Co-starring Hrithik Roshan, the film is one of the most awaited films in recent times. It releases all over on September 30.