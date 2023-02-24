Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

How Suniel Shetty's Acting Career Took Off With Ads And Archana Puran Singh

Home Art & Entertainment

How Suniel Shetty's Acting Career Took Off With Ads And Archana Puran Singh

How Suniel Shetty's acting career took off with ads and Archana Puran Singh Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty spoke about how he began his career with an ad film and recalled working with Archana Puran Singh in his debut project.

Actor Suniel Shetty
Actor Suniel Shetty Instagram - @ suniel.shetty

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 7:27 pm

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty spoke about how he began his career with an ad film and recalled working with Archana Puran Singh in his debut project.

The 61-year-old actor began his career in Bollywood in 1992 at the age of 31 with 'Balwaan' and later acted in movies such as 'Waqt Hamara Hai', 'Pehchaan',' Dilwale', 'Anth', 'Mohra', 'Gopi Kishan', 'Hum Hain Bemisaal', 'Surakshaa', 'Raghuveer', 'Takkar', 'Krishna', 'Sapoot', 'Rakshak', 'Border', and many more.

Suniel revealed how his journey in films began through ads: "My acting career started with ads and it started with Archana ji. She was a rockstar, she still is a rockstar and it was an absolute pleasure working with her and knowing her."

The actor also went on to say his iconic dialogue from the movie 'Dhadkan', replacing the name Anjali with Archana, saying: "Archana mein tumhe bhul jaun, yeh ho nahi sakta."

Suniel is now seen hosting the MMA reality show 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt'. He is coming on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote this action reality show along with The Great Khali, Ali Budhawani, Mahavir Phogat, and Ritu Phogat.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Suniel Shetty Archana Puran Singh Bollywood Dhadkan Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt The Kapil Sharma Show The Great Khali Ali Budhawani
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion