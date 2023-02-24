How Suniel Shetty's Acting Career Took Off With Ads And Archana Puran Singh

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty spoke about how he began his career with an ad film and recalled working with Archana Puran Singh in his debut project.



The 61-year-old actor began his career in Bollywood in 1992 at the age of 31 with 'Balwaan' and later acted in movies such as 'Waqt Hamara Hai', 'Pehchaan',' Dilwale', 'Anth', 'Mohra', 'Gopi Kishan', 'Hum Hain Bemisaal', 'Surakshaa', 'Raghuveer', 'Takkar', 'Krishna', 'Sapoot', 'Rakshak', 'Border', and many more.



Suniel revealed how his journey in films began through ads: "My acting career started with ads and it started with Archana ji. She was a rockstar, she still is a rockstar and it was an absolute pleasure working with her and knowing her."



The actor also went on to say his iconic dialogue from the movie 'Dhadkan', replacing the name Anjali with Archana, saying: "Archana mein tumhe bhul jaun, yeh ho nahi sakta."



Suniel is now seen hosting the MMA reality show 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt'. He is coming on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote this action reality show along with The Great Khali, Ali Budhawani, Mahavir Phogat, and Ritu Phogat.



'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.