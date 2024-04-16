From direction to choreography, from producing to writing, Farah Khan knows it all in Bollywood. She debuted in 1980s and has established herself prominently in the industry with her mastery in almost all of the required fields. She has helmed superhits like 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Main Hoon Na'.
However, she is not stuck at the minimal requirements, instead, she is changing her skills over time. With social media being the name of the game today, she has not left it behind. Her social media has it all too, just like her, from travel and fashion to the fun reels, she has managed to pull it all off. Her unique way of presenting funny reels and style of remarks has gained her reels millions of views and its just the beginning. Let's see how Farah Khan is at the top of her social media game:
1. Travel Travel
A quirky style of talking and presenting has always been associated with Farah Khan. She has not forgotten it for sure when she puts up those travel diaries on her handle. She even managed to get a shark in Baku to collaborate with her! Well, not a real one, of course. It was Ashneer Grover, who was seen as a shark on the first season of 'Shark Tank India'. Furthermore, she also makes the hotel staff a part of her quirk, like the concierge in London with whom she was seen joking with.
2. Farah Khan And Dancing
Well, how can one forget their roots? Farah Khan became what she is in Bollywood with her career starting as a choreographer. She won numerous awards and recognition for various prominent movies. Now, she often posts dance reels with her co-judges on dance reality shows. Together with a star cast, her dance reels have collected millions of views till date.
3. The Most Important Highlight- Food
Farah Khan is proclaimed foodie at heart and she does not shy away from making reels on it either. Her food reels, from showing off Biryani to humongous feasts, have attracted audiences like a food vlogger does. The appetising food surely has a foodie impact on the viewers.
4. BTS
When you work with fun people and in entertainment industry, some worthy moments often happen behind the camera. Farah Khan makes it a point to show it to her fans. Her behind-the-seen reels from reality shows, starring her co-judges and crew often give a sneak-peek into what fun happens on the set and the bond the entire team shares. Not just that, even during movie shoots, she often shares the BTS videos.
5. The Collabs
Well, Farah Khan is a known name and everyone has danced one time or another to her beats. Now she gets the who's and who's of the industry to collaborate with her on her fantastic, groovy reels. With actors like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandeya, Arshad Warsi and even Malaika Arora collaborating with her, she surely gives a dose of fun to her fans.
6. #Karah
One of the most loved duos of Bollywood, off-camera and on-camera, are Farah Khan and Karan Johar, more popularly dubbed as #Karah. When they both come together for a project, it is a guaranteed box-office success. Now this success is being seen on the social media as well, as they both keep putting up content together. Closet tours, comedy, skits, and what not, Farah and Karan are a delight to watch!
So which of Farah's quirky social media tactic are you going for to step up your social media game?