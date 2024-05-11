Art & Entertainment

How Adarsh Gourav Finds Rejuvenation In Music Amid Demanding Shoots

Actor Adarsh Gourav, who was recently seen in the streaming film 'Woh Bhi Din The', and recently released two albums, 'Kho Gaye' and 'Ishq Nachaawe', shared that music gives him much-needed solace.

Advertisement

Instagram
Adarsh Gourav Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Adarsh Gourav, who was recently seen in the streaming film 'Woh Bhi Din The', and recently released two albums, 'Kho Gaye' and 'Ishq Nachaawe', shared that music gives him much-needed solace.

Adarsh's seamless transition between acting and music has earned admiration and acclaim from both the film and music industries.

Reflecting on his dual passions, Adarsh shared: "Amid the chaos of filming 'Alien' and striving for perfection in my craft, music has been my constant companion. It's where I find refuge and rejuvenation amid the demanding schedules. The ability to express myself through both acting and music is truly a blessing."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in the upcoming science fiction horror television series 'Alien'.

Written and directed by Noah Hawley, the series is based on the 'Alien' franchise.

It will serve as a prequel and will be set three decades before the events of the 1979 film ‘Alien’.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘This Election Is Between Imaandari Aur Beimaani’: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  2. Gujarat Board Class 10 Result Declared: Check Scores Now At gseb.org
  3. Rain, Thunderstorm In Parts Of Rajasthan
  4. What Is Stopping Govt From Cancelling Revanna's Diplomatic Passport, Asks Jairam Ramesh
  5. UP: Man Dies By Suicide After Killing Mother, Wife, Children
Entertainment News
  1. Deepika Singh Talks About Motherhood; Anchal Sahu Shares Memories Of Her Mom
  2. Shiv Thakare’s New Song ‘Koi Baat Nahi’ Is A Statement About Unrequited Love
  3. Naqiyah Haji On Her Bond With Mother: She's My Closest Confidant, My Rock
  4. Aamir Khan Says He Was Unsure About Censor Board Passing ‘Sarfarosh’ Over Mentions Of Pak, ISI
  5. Ashutosh Rana Has THIS To Say After Deepfake Video Of Him Supporting Political Party Goes Viral
Sports News
  1. Neeraj Chopra Sets Sights On Victory In Next DL Meeting After Narrowly Missing Out in Doha
  2. Today's Sports News Updates: Yokohama FM Vs Al Ain - AFC Champions League Final 1st Leg Set To Start
  3. International League T20 2025: ILT20 Season Three Confirmed - Check Key Dates
  4. Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2024: Match 61 Preview
  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Alejandro Tabilo Live Streaming, Italian Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Rome ATP Masters 1000 Match
World News
  1. Israel Orders New Evacuations In The Southern Gaza City Of Rafah As It Prepares To Expand Operations
  2. Solar Fury: Northern Lights Spectacle Expected This Weekend, Rare Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch Issued Prompting Outage Concerns
  3. IMF Doubts Pakistan's Ability To Repay As Support Team Arrives In Islamabad
  4. Singapore PM Lee Says Country Values IIT, IIM Graduates As Talented Pool
  5. Watch: Israeli Envoy Shreds Copy Of UN Charter Over Palestine Vote
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail