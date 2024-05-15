Hollywood

'Wicked' Trailer Review: Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo's Chemistry Is All Things Magical In The Land Of Oz

Starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the trailer of 'Wicked' is here. The movie is set to release in theatres on Thanksgiving this year.

YouTube
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in 'Wicked' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

When the teaser of ‘Wicked’ was released by the makers in February this year, fans waited with bated breath for every update of this musical. Recently, Ariana Grande shared the poster of the film which upped the ante. After building anticipation for quite a long time, the trailer of ‘Wicked’ is finally here. The trailer was released by the makers on Tuesday, and it has already started to trend on social media.

The trailer of ‘Wicked’ opens with a shot of the magical land. The trailer, then, introduces the audience to Glinda (played by Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo). These two characters are completely opposite of each other – they are pink and green. The movie will focus on their journey from Shiz University where they learn the tricks of the trade to the magical land of Oz which puts their skills and friendship to the test. The story will also revolve around the important Emerald City.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘Wicked’ here.

From the looks of it, ‘Wicked’ looks absolutely stunning. The chemistry between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo is endearing and it grows on you. Similarly, another character who left me stunned was Michelle Yeoh. She looked the part and acted the part with the required finesse. The set is breathtakingly beautiful and with Grande on the team, I am pretty sure the music of this film would land on the charts. Reacting to the trailer of ‘Wicked’, one fan said, “I’ve been waiting for this movie for like a decade.” A second fan commented, “Zoom in, you can see me crying in the corner waiting for the movie.” A third fan wrote, “Movie Of the Year.”

Starring Ariana Granda, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, and Jeff Goldblum, ‘Wicked’ has been directed by Jon M Chu. The film is set to release on Thanksgiving, November 27.

