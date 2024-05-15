From the looks of it, ‘Wicked’ looks absolutely stunning. The chemistry between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo is endearing and it grows on you. Similarly, another character who left me stunned was Michelle Yeoh. She looked the part and acted the part with the required finesse. The set is breathtakingly beautiful and with Grande on the team, I am pretty sure the music of this film would land on the charts. Reacting to the trailer of ‘Wicked’, one fan said, “I’ve been waiting for this movie for like a decade.” A second fan commented, “Zoom in, you can see me crying in the corner waiting for the movie.” A third fan wrote, “Movie Of the Year.”