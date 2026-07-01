Werwulf Trailer: A Cursed Aaron Taylor-Johnson Stalks Robert Eggers' Medieval Horror

In an interview with Esquire, Eggers said that the particular setting was chosen because of the end of the English wool trade around the year 1300. “[T]hat’s as late as it could be, because once there were no wolves in England, there was no more werewolf lore in England,” he said. “The werewolf lore there is born from people who were doing such horrific, indescribable acts that it was hard for other people to wrap their minds around it. They figured these people can’t be human. They must be inhuman. They must be werewolves.” He has also raved about the film being among Taylor-Johnson’s best performances, adding, “The stuff that he does physically in the transformation scenes are incredibly extreme.”