Shania Twain Had To Perform Before Drunk Men To Make Her Mother Happy

Aged eight, she would wake up at midnight to head out and do a set. She told Dermot O’Leary’s Reel Stories: "I didn’t enjoy it. I didn’t love stinky, smoky bar rooms with drunk men fighting. It did make me really hate being in the spotlight. I had stage fright for a very long time.” Speaking of her mum, Sharon, who was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her stepdad, the singer, said: "My music made her happy. (Her) plan was I’d be the next Tanya Tucker. I didn’t want to do it. I’m petrified. But my mother was like, 'This is the only way you’re going to get anywhere'.”