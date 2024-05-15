Hollywood

Roman Polanski Defamation Case: Paris Court Acquits Filmmaker In Case Against Charlotte Lewis

A Paris court acquitted filmmaker Roman Polanski of defaming a British actress who claimed he raped her as a teenager. The court’s decision concerns the allegation of defamation, not Charlotte Lewis’ rape claim against Roman Polanski.

Roman Polanski, Charlotte Lewis
Roman Polanski, Charlotte Lewis Photo: Instagram
info_icon

A Paris court acquitted filmmaker Roman Polanski of defaming a British actress who claimed he raped her as a teenager. In 2019, he informed Paris Match magazine that Charlotte Lewis lied about being sexually raped by him four decades earlier.

Charlotte Lewis, 56, filed the action against the 90-year-old director. In March, she told the court that she had been subjected to a smear campaign that had nearly destroyed her. Charlotte Lewis told the BBC that she will appeal the judgment.

The court’s decision concerns the allegation of defamation, not Charlotte Lewis’ rape claim against Roman Polanski. The courts determined that his reaction constituted a value judgment about the plaintiff’s fickle character.

They highlighted a “significant gap between the admiration and gratitude towards the director, which she publicly expressed until 2010, and the denunciation of the violent nature of their relationship at the moment she decided to join in the condemnation against him”.

The judges stated that none of the words disputed by the actor were of a nature to impugn the plaintiff’s honour and respect.

Roman Polanski departed the United States in 1978 after admitting to having intercourse with a 13-year-old girl.

Several additional women have now come forward with allegations that Roman Polanski mistreated them. He denies all allegations against him.

In 2010, Charlotte Lewis accused the director of attacking her in the worst possible way in Paris when she was 16 years old, after she had been there for a casting. She later starred in his 1986 film, 'Pirates'.

However, in an interview with Paris Match magazine, the French-born filmmaker stated it was a heinous lie. He did not attend the trial.

According to Paris Match, during the interview, he allegedly read from a 1999 piece in the now-defunct British tabloid Daily News of the World, in which Charlotte Lewis stated, “I was fascinated by him, and I wanted to be his lover.”

Charlotte Lewis has stated that the statements ascribed to her in the interview were inaccurate.

She filed a defamation suit, and the film director was prosecuted immediately under French law.

Roman Polanski, whose films include ‘Chinatown’, ‘The Pianist’, and ‘Rosemary’s Baby’, has received criticism for decades since departing the United States.

He holds French and Polish citizenship and has avoided many extradition efforts by US officials.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Five Killed In Separate Road Incidents In J-K
  2. Manipur Violence Accounted For 97% Of Displacements In South Asia In 2023: Report
  3. Excise Scam: HC Lists For July 11 Kejriwal's Plea Against ED Summons
  4. UN Expresses Apologies For Ex-Indian Army Officer's Death In Gaza, Says Vehicle Probably Struck By Israeli Tank
  5. Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 30
Entertainment News
  1. GV Prakash Kumar Reacts To Trolling After Announcing Separation From Saindhavi, Calls It 'Disheartening'
  2. Who Was The Dog On The Cannes Film Festival 2024 Red Carpet?
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Shiwani Chakraborty Reveals What 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor’ Makers Told Cast To Do
  5. Arjun Kapoor Wraps Up 20th Film: 'Feels Like Significant Achievement In My Journey As Actor'
Sports News
  1. IPL 2024: Ganguly Backs Pant's Captaincy Instincts, Says 'He'll Get Better With Time'
  2. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Federation Cup 2024 Javelin Final- Neeraj Chopra And Jena To Compete
  3. T20 World Cup: Can Players Mirror Ultra-Aggressive Form? 'Time Will Tell' Says Justin Langer
  4. Ballon D'Or 2024: Carlo Ancelotti Backs Real Madrid's Toni Kroos For Golden Ball
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: Which Teams Have Qualified For Indian Premier League Knock-Out Rounds?
World News
  1. Boeing Faces Potential Prosecution For Breach Of 2021 Agreement
  2. France Imposes Curfew In New Caledonia After Unrest By People Who Have Long Sought Independence
  3. Who Was The Dog On The Cannes Film Festival 2024 Red Carpet?
  4. OpenAI's Co-Founder And Chief Scientist Is Official Leaving Amidst Internal Turmoil
  5. 2 French Prison Officers Killed And 3 Injured In A Normandy Convoy Attack
Latest Stories
  1. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  2. Cannes 2024: Meryl Streep Feted With Honorary Palme d'Or On Opening Night, Reflects On Her Career
  3. 'House Of The Dragon' Season 2 Trailer Review: The Targaryens Prepare For The Biggest And Bloodiest War Ever
  4. UK Refuses To Sign 'Unacceptable' WHO Pandemic Treaty | Here's Why
  5. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajkummar Rao Film Performs Well, Earns Rs 15 Crore In India
  6. 'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation Will Wow You In The First-Look Poster
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PoK Part Of India, Says Amit Shah; Assam CM Vows To Build Temples In Kashi & Mathura If BJP Crosses 400 Mark
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Federation Cup 2024 Javelin Final- Neeraj Chopra And Jena To Compete