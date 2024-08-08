When the first teaser of Disney’s ‘Moana 2’ was released in May, fans were excited to see the beloved animated series receive a fresh lease of life. The animated movie is one of Disney's most anticipated releases. Ahead of its release, the makers shared a new promo of the film. The promo was shared by Dwayne The Rock Johnson on his social media.
Taking to his Instagram, Dwayne The Rock Johnson shared the new promo of ‘Moana 2.’ The promo opens with Maui (voiced by Johnson) who is joined by Moana’s friends Hei Hei (the Rooster) and Pua (the Pig). The video also introduces the audience to Moana (voiced by Auli’i Cravalho) who is all set to embark on a voyage to meet her people after she gets a call from her ancestors. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Can I get a chee hoo? November 27th MOANA 2.”
Take a look at the new teaser of ‘Moana 2’ here.
The video has fetched over 765K likes. Fans took to the comment section to express their excitement for ‘Moana 2.’ Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “Bacon & Eggs is diabolical.” A second fan commented, “This is gonna be so EPIC. But I know I’m going to have to watch this hundreds of times, just like the first one.” A third fan mentioned, “Can't wait! I love it! But it will take time until we get it up here in Germany, so sad!”
Earlier Johnson had mentioned how excited he was to be on board ‘Moana 2.’ Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), the actor wrote, “The Polynesian cultural significance of the role and our story has resonated with families around the world and has become one of my greatest honours to bring to life and share. New characters, new journeys, new music. Excited for you and your families around the world to join us on this journey.”
‘Moana 2’ will release in cinemas on November 27. The movie has been directed by Dana Ledoux Miller and Jason Hand.