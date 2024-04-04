Art & Entertainment

Disney Releases New Still For 'Moana 2', Confirms Return Of Dwayne Johnson And Auli'i Cravalho

'Moana 2' will hit theatres on November 27.

'Moana 2' Photo: X
Back in February, Disney surprised the fans of ‘Moana’ by announcing that a sequel of the 2016 hit film is in the works. Since then, no updates regarding the film, which is scheduled to release on November 27, were given.

Now, in yet another surprise, the studio took to social media to drop a brand-new poster of the highly-awaited sequel. In it, Moana, who looks much older now, is seen holding an oar with Maui’s fish hook and a heart engraved on it, as she sets out on a sail. However, the island that’s behind her raises suspicions as it appears to be a giant monster or rather a shell creature with eyes, tentacles, and a massive mouth.

Take a look here:

Details regarding the plot of ‘Moana 2’ have been heavily kept under wraps. But alongside the release of the still, in an annual shareholders meeting, Disney CEO Bob Iger also announced that Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho would be coming back for the sequel. They are set to reprise their voice characters as Maui and Moana respectively.

Initially, the studio had plans to bring back ‘Moana’ as a television series. However, they dropped that idea and decided to go ahead with a film instead, as announced in February.

'Moana 2' - X
'Moana 2' First Look: Moana Will Return To The Long-Lost Waters With Maui On A New 'Expansive Voyage'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

As for ‘Moana 2,’ it is being helmed by Dave Derrick Jr. and features musical compositions crafted by Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina. The official description of the film reads, “After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

Meanwhile, Disney is also working on a separate live-action reimagining of ‘Moana,’ in which Dwayne Johnson will reprise his role as Maui. However, another actress will step in to play the role of the titular character.

