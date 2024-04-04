Disney Releases New Still For 'Moana 2', Confirms Return Of Dwayne Johnson And Auli'i Cravalho

Now, in yet another surprise, the studio took to social media to drop a brand-new poster of the highly-awaited sequel. In it, Moana, who looks much older now, is seen holding an oar with Maui’s fish hook and a heart engraved on it, as she sets out on a sail. However, the island that’s behind her raises suspicions as it appears to be a giant monster or rather a shell creature with eyes, tentacles, and a massive mouth.