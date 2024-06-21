The news of his death has sent shockwaves among his fans. Netizens took to social media to pay their tributes. Reacting to the news of his death, one fan said, “RIP Donald. No one will ever make simply pointing at someone as terrifying as you did.” A second fan mentioned, “Absolutely fantastic actor who will forever be the face of so many amazing characters. RIP.” A third fan commented, “He was HANDS DOWN…one of the greatest actors of all time. And oh, my goodness…. WHAT A VOICE! Such a beautiful, melodic, smooth, and captivating voice….it mesmerized all who listened to it. There was NEVER a scene your father didn’t dominate. EVER. Didn’t matter who else was in that scene with him. All eyes were always on THE Donald Sutherland. My condolences to you and the rest of your family. He will forever be deeply missed.”