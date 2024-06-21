Hollywood

'M.A.S.H' And 'The Hunger Games' Actor Donald Sutherland Passes Away In Miami At 88

Donald Sutherland has passed away. The actor died at the age of 88.

Donald Sutherland in 'The Hunger Games' Photo: X
Veteran Canadian actor Donald Sutherland, best known for his performance in ‘M.A.S.H’, has passed away. The news was confirmed by his agency, Creative Artists Agency. The news was also confirmed by the actor’s son – Kiefer Sutherland – on social media.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Kiefer Sutherland shared a throwback picture with his father – Donald Sutherland. He confirmed the news and paid his tribute. He wrote, “With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad, or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Take a look at the tribute paid by Donald Sutherland’s son here.

Sutherland was known for his screen presence and his range. He has worked in films like ‘Pride & Prejudice’, ‘The Hunger Games’, ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’, and ‘American Gun’ to name a few.

The news of his death has sent shockwaves among his fans. Netizens took to social media to pay their tributes. Reacting to the news of his death, one fan said, “RIP Donald. No one will ever make simply pointing at someone as terrifying as you did.” A second fan mentioned, “Absolutely fantastic actor who will forever be the face of so many amazing characters. RIP.” A third fan commented, “He was HANDS DOWN…one of the greatest actors of all time. And oh, my goodness…. WHAT A VOICE! Such a beautiful, melodic, smooth, and captivating voice….it mesmerized all who listened to it. There was NEVER a scene your father didn’t dominate. EVER. Didn’t matter who else was in that scene with him. All eyes were always on THE Donald Sutherland. My condolences to you and the rest of your family. He will forever be deeply missed.”

The actor died in Miami after battling a long illness. He was 88. May his soul rest in peace. 

