‘Seinfeld’ Actor Hiram Kasten Dies At 71 After Prolonged Illness

Throughout his life, Hiram was an iconic figure in the New York City and New Jersey comedy scenes. He began his stand-up career in 1978 when Jerry Seinfeld passed him at an audition at 'The Comic Strip'. He became a staple in the comedy scene, entertaining audiences throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Speaking of his unforgettable comedy style, his obituary reads, "He channelled the greats in his demeanour onstage, always dressing for the occasion. With his open-collared shirts and natty sports jackets, always with a pocket hanky billowing forth, he stood out among his peers. He was the 'missing link' to another generation of comedians he watched as a child on TV. He emulated Alan King, Jackie Gleason, and Jerry Lewis."