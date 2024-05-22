Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo In Talks To Join Cast Of Amazon MGM Studios' 'Crime 101'

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo is in talks to join the cast of "Crime 101", an upcoming crime thriller from Amazon MGM Studios.

Mark Ruffalo
If the deal goes through, the project will mark a reunion between Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth, who is in negotiations for the lead role, reported entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

"Crime 101" is based on a novella by American writer Don Winslow and will be directed by Bart Layton, best known for directing 2018 movie "American Animals".

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the film is said to be in the same vein as Michael Mann's 1995 movie "Heat", starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

Winslow's novella, which was published in 2021, centered on detective Lou Lubesnick as he attempts to solve a string of jewel heists by tracking the perpetrator who follows a strict set of rules known as “crime-101">Crime 101”.

Layton has penned the script with contributions from Peter Straughan.

Hemsworth is also in talks to produce the film alongside producing partner Ben Grayson. Other producers include Story Factory’s Shane Salerno, Working Title’s Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan, RAW’s Layton and Dimitri Doganis and Derrin Schlesinger.

Ruffalo and Hemsworth previously starred together in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, in which they played superheroes The Hulk and Thor, respectively.

