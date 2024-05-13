Madonna Rocks The Celebration Tour In Brazil For A Free Music Concert – View Pics

What a magical night it was! Madonna performed a free concert on Copacabana beach, transforming Rio de Janeiro’s long length of sand into a gigantic dance floor packed with her followers.
It was the final performance of The Celebration Tour, her first retrospective, which began in October in London.
The Queen of Pop opened the event with her 1998 song, ‘Nothing Really Matters’. Huge shouts erupted from the humming, densely packed throng jammed up against the barricades. Others had house parties in brightly lit flats and hotels overlooking the ocean. Helicopters and drones hovered overhead, as motorboats and yachts anchored off the shore crowded the bay.
Here are a few glimpses from the performance:
Madonna performs in the final show of her The Celebration Tour, on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
6. Fans Wait For The Show To Start
Boats sit idle off Copacabana beach, as fans wait for the start of Madonna’s final show of her The Celebration Tour in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Fans wait for the start of Madonna’s last show of her The Celebration Tour, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
