The post also featured a mystery man. One picture showed Madonna holding hands and walking down the street with him, another picture showed the man placing his hands on her chest. The post has fetched over 311K likes. Reacting to the post, fans left their well wishes for the singer. One fan said, “Let's talk about Madonna being 65 years old and still living her best life like she’s 25 years old.” A second fan commented, “Noticed how when Madonna got back together that she didn’t miss not one performance or rehearsal and y’all wonder why she’s the queen of pop.” A third fan mentioned, “Words can't express how scared we were to lose you. Thank God indeed! More power to you, fantastic artistic mother. Stick with us forever!!”