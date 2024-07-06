Hollywood

Madonna Pens A Note On Her 'Miraculous Recovery' One Year After She Survived Near-Fatal Septic Shock

Madonna penned a note where she talked about recovering from septic shock. The actor was hospitalized last year after she was found unconscious in her New York apartment.

Madonna Photo: Facebook
The queen of pop, Madonna, left her fans concerned when she was hospitalized in July last year after she went into a septic shock. A year later since that incident, Madonna has taken to her social media to talk about the experience and how grateful she feels to have her life back.

Taking to her Instagram, Madonna shared a series of pictures. She was seen dressed in a fiery red strapless dress that she had paired with chunky silver accessories and red boots. She penned a note on her recovery and thanked the Almighty for helping her sail through that phase. The singer wrote, “Happy 4th of July! A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life-threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler. I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you, God. Life is beautiful!”

Take a look at the post shared by Madonna here.

The post also featured a mystery man. One picture showed Madonna holding hands and walking down the street with him, another picture showed the man placing his hands on her chest. The post has fetched over 311K likes. Reacting to the post, fans left their well wishes for the singer. One fan said, “Let's talk about Madonna being 65 years old and still living her best life like she’s 25 years old.” A second fan commented, “Noticed how when Madonna got back together that she didn’t miss not one performance or rehearsal and y’all wonder why she’s the queen of pop.” A third fan mentioned, “Words can't express how scared we were to lose you. Thank God indeed! More power to you, fantastic artistic mother. Stick with us forever!!”

Madonna was found unconscious in her New York apartment after she had fallen sick due to a serious bacterial infection. She had gone into septic shock. She was admitted to the ICU where she was revived by the paramedics. After recovering, she started her Celebration World Tour.

