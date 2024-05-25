Hollywood

Lionel Richie's Daughter Sofia Richie Welcomes Her First Child With Husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie has welcomed her first child with husband, Elliot Grainge. They have named their child - Eloise Samantha Grainge.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Photo: Instagram
Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia Richie has welcomed her first child with her husband, Elliot Grainge. She took to her social media to share the good news with her fans. She shared a glimpse of her baby on her Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram, Sofia Richie shared a black and white picture. The picture showed the baby’s feet on her hands. The baby was wrapped in a printed blanket. Sharing this adorable picture, she wrote, “Eloise Samantha Grainge 5•20•24 best day of my life.”

Take a look at the picture shared by Sofia Richie here.

The post has fetched over a million likes. Netizens took to the comments to congratulate the couple and leave sweet messages for them on entering this new phase of their life. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “This is the most precious thing I have seen all day.” A second fan wrote, “The best news, welcome to the world Eloise!” A third fan commented, “Awww so precious. Welcome, Eloise. Beautiful name.”

In an earlier conversation with Vogue in January, the model had announced she and Grainge were expecting their first child. She described their reaction to the news, saying, “He was so excited, and we both cried. It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops.” She also shared that they discovered they were having a girl through a gender reveal using party poppers.

She said, “We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter (though), and Elliot is really excited for a girl too. I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He’s very sensitive.”

The couple tied the knot in April 2023. They got married in a grand ceremony in Antibes, France.

