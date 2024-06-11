Hollywood

LA Pride In The Park: Ricky Martin Takes People By Surprise With A Scintillating Performance On Pride Month – View Pics

Ricky Martin headlined Pride in the Park, a performance held in Los Angeles State Historic Park. The performance was definitely the highlight of the event and it took people by surprise.

Ricky Martin Photo: Chris Pizzello
Tens of thousands of people lined the streets of Hollywood for the Los Angeles Pride Parade, one of the largest events of a month-long celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community in and around Los Angeles. Rainbow flags dominated the day as revellers celebrated the boisterous parade, which included ‘Star Trek’ icon and activist George Takei as the Icon Grand Marshal.

Kristin Crowley, chief of the Los Angeles Fire Department, served as the parade’s Community Grand Marshal. The distinction ‘overjoyed’ the department’s first openly homosexual leader. Following the parade, the Los Angeles Pride Block Party featured DJs, live acts, food trucks, and a beer garden.

However, what took audiences’ breath away was a scintillating performance by Ricky Martin. Yes, after a long time, the superstar singer was seen performing onstage for fans and people didn’t want to miss even a bit of it. The Latin music artist, headlined Pride in the Park, a performance held in Los Angeles State Historic Park. The performance was definitely the highlight of the event and it took people by surprise.

Here are a few glimpses from the performance and the grand event:

1. Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin Photo: Chris Pizzello
Ricky Martin performs during the LA Pride in the Park festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park in Los Angeles.

2. Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin Photo: Chris Pizzello
Ricky Martin, center, performs during the LA Pride in the Park festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park in Los Angeles.

3. Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin Photo: Chris Pizzello
Ricky Martin performs during the LA Pride in the Park festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park in Los Angeles.

4. Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin Photo: Chris Pizzello
Ricky Martin performs during the LA Pride in the Park festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park in Los Angeles.

5. Katie Gavin

Katie Gavin
Katie Gavin Photo: Chris Pizzello
Katie Gavin of the band MUNA performs during the LA Pride in the Park festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park in Los Angeles.

6. A Couple Holds Hands

A Couple Holds Hands
A Couple Holds Hands Photo: Chris Pizzello
A couple holds hands during the LA Pride in the Park festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park in Los Angeles.

7. Isaac Dunbar

Isaac Dunbar
Isaac Dunbar Photo: Chris Pizzello
Isaac Dunbar, right, performs during the LA Pride in the Park festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park in Los Angeles.

8. RaiNao

RaiNao
RaiNao Photo: Chris Pizzello
RaiNao, center, performs during the LA Pride in the Park festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park in Los Angeles.

9. A Pride Flag

A Pride Flag
A Pride Flag Photo: Chris Pizzello
A pride flag is waved against the downtown Los Angeles skyline during the LA Pride in the Park festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park in Los Angeles.

10. JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa
JoJo Siwa Photo: Chris Pizzello
JoJo Siwa performs during the LA Pride in the Park festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park in Los Angeles.

