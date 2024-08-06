As reported by Variety, ‘House Of The Dragons’ – a prequel to ‘Game Of Thrones’ will end with the fourth season. The news was confirmed by showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal. He mentioned that the third season is currently in the works. The team is writing the third season and it is expected to go on the floors in early 2025. However, it is not yet confirmed if season three will have eight episodes like the second season.