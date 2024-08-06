HBO’s most-loved show ‘House Of The Dragon’ recently aired its finale episode for Season 2. The second season was bigger and better as it was packed with all the elements that made the show a gripping watch. Fans have taken to social media to express how they are waiting for the next season eagerly. Amidst this, a recent report has revealed that the makers are planning to conclude the show with season four.
As reported by Variety, ‘House Of The Dragons’ – a prequel to ‘Game Of Thrones’ will end with the fourth season. The news was confirmed by showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal. He mentioned that the third season is currently in the works. The team is writing the third season and it is expected to go on the floors in early 2025. However, it is not yet confirmed if season three will have eight episodes like the second season.
Variety quoted Condal saying, “I haven’t had discussions with HBO about it. I would just anticipate the cadence of the show, from a dramatic storytelling perspective, will continue to be the same from season two on.”
‘House Of The Dragon 2’ picked up shortly after the death of King Viserys I. It portrays the ensuing conflict for the Iron Throne between his daughter Rhaenyra (played by Emma D’Arcy), and his wife Alicent, (played by Olivia Cooke). The show is set 200 years before the events of ‘Game Of Thrones.’ The series is based on sections of George R.R. Martin’s 2018 book ‘Fire & Blood.’ The series is set against the backdrop of the brutal Dance of the Dragons, a period in Westeros history that wreaked havoc on the Targaryen Empire. The second season aired in June and the finale was aired on August 4.
The announcement that ‘House of the Dragon’ will end after four seasons aligns with co-creator George R.R. Martin’s earlier statement on his blog, where he talked about how the series would need "four seasons of 10 episodes each" to fully explore the Dance of the Dragons storyline. Additionally, HBO is producing another ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series titled ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,’ set 100 years before the original series.