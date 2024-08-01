Hollywood

'House Of The Dragon 2' Finale Episode Leaks Online Ahead Of Release, HBO Issues Statement

Ahead of the season finale of 'House Of The Dragon 2', the episode was leaked online. HBO has released a statement addressing the leak.

House Of The Dragon 2
A still from 'House Of The Dragon 2' Photo: X
info_icon

With seven gripping episodes, ‘House Of The Dragon 2’ is nearing its end. Fans of the show have been waiting with bated breath for the season finale which is all set to air next week. However, ahead of the release of the final episode, the finale was leaked online. HBO released an official statement where it addressed the leak.

The X (formerly known as Twitter) account of Westerosies shared the statement by HBO. The television network mentioned that the episode was leaked by an ‘international third-party distributor.’ They mentioned that they are taking the necessary action to pull down the leaked episodes from online websites. HBO said, “We are aware that clips from the season finale of House of the Dragon have emerged on social media platforms. The clips were posted after an unintended release from an international third-party distributor. HBO is aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the internet, and fans can watch the episode in its entirety this Sunday night on HBO and Max.”

Take a look at the statement shared by HBO here.

After the episode leaked online, it started trending on social media. Fans started sharing spoilers from the episode online. ‘House Of The Dragon’ is set two hundred years before ‘Game Of Thrones.’ The story revolves around the Targaryen family as they fight for the Iron Throne in Westeros. Recently, it was reported that HBO has already renewed it for a third season. The second season takes a look into the war between King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra.

‘House Of The Dragon 2’ is one of HBO’s most-watched series. It has fetched over 10 million viewers. On Sunday, the episode saw 7.8 million viewers which marked a 22% decline from the first season.

‘House Of The Dragon 2’ - Instagram
‘House Of The Dragon 2’: 5 Reasons Why This ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Is A Must Watch

BY Prateek Sur

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Anshuman Gaekwad No More: Cricket Fraternity Remembers Him As 'Thorough Gentleman'
  2. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  4. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024, Women's Football Wrap: US, Spain Lead Groups; Brazil's Marta Sent Off In Tears
  2. Jurgen Checks Out? Klopp Drops Retirement Hint
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Canadian Women's Football Team Advance To Quarter-finals Despite Points Deduction
  4. Serie A: AC Milan Bolster Defence, Sign Strahinja Pavlovic FC Red Bull Salzburg
  5. Emma Hayes' Maintains Unbeaten Start As United States Top Group B At Paris Olympics 2024
Tennis News
  1. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  4. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
Hockey News
  1. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Score: Dohmen, Stockbroekx Put BEL Ahead
  2. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  3. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  4. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: Over 200 Dead In Wayanad Landslides, Cloudbursts Cause Deaths In Uttarakhand, HP
  2. Allahabad High Court Rejects Muslim Party's Objections In Krishna Janmabhoomi Case
  3. Gurugram Rains: 3 People Electrocuted To Death Near IFFCO Chowk Metro Station
  4. Record Above-Normal Rainfall Likely In Aug, Sept: IMD Amid Rain Fury Across States
  5. 'Goon In CM’s Residence': Supreme Court Raps Bibhav Kumar In Swati Maliwal Assault Case
Entertainment News
  1. 'House Of The Dragon 2' Finale Episode Leaks Online Ahead Of Release, HBO Issues Statement
  2. 'Ulajh': CBFC Mutes Abuses And Blurs 'Vulgar' Hand Gesture In Janhvi Kapoor Starrer-Report
  3. Nikkhil Advani Reveals 'Messiah' Salman Khan Offered Him Work After He Cut Ties With Karan Johar
  4. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  5. Arijit Singh Granted Interim Relief From Bombay HC Against AI Tools
US News
  1. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
  2. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  3. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  4. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  5. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
World News
  1. Hamas Military Chief Mohammed Deif Killed In July Strike, Confirms Israel
  2. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
  3. British Journalist Seeking Meeting With Imran Khan Deported From Pakistan
  4. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  5. British Police Charge 17-Year-Old With Murder Over Stabbing Attack That Killed 3 Children
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Score: Dohmen, Stockbroekx Put BEL Ahead
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Wins Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; Lakshya Sen Vs HS Prannoy Round Of 16 Battle Is On
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News LIVE Updates: Over 200 Dead In Wayanad Landslides, Cloudbursts Cause Deaths In Uttarakhand, HP