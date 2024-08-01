With seven gripping episodes, ‘House Of The Dragon 2’ is nearing its end. Fans of the show have been waiting with bated breath for the season finale which is all set to air next week. However, ahead of the release of the final episode, the finale was leaked online. HBO released an official statement where it addressed the leak.
The X (formerly known as Twitter) account of Westerosies shared the statement by HBO. The television network mentioned that the episode was leaked by an ‘international third-party distributor.’ They mentioned that they are taking the necessary action to pull down the leaked episodes from online websites. HBO said, “We are aware that clips from the season finale of House of the Dragon have emerged on social media platforms. The clips were posted after an unintended release from an international third-party distributor. HBO is aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the internet, and fans can watch the episode in its entirety this Sunday night on HBO and Max.”
After the episode leaked online, it started trending on social media. Fans started sharing spoilers from the episode online. ‘House Of The Dragon’ is set two hundred years before ‘Game Of Thrones.’ The story revolves around the Targaryen family as they fight for the Iron Throne in Westeros. Recently, it was reported that HBO has already renewed it for a third season. The second season takes a look into the war between King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra.
‘House Of The Dragon 2’ is one of HBO’s most-watched series. It has fetched over 10 million viewers. On Sunday, the episode saw 7.8 million viewers which marked a 22% decline from the first season.