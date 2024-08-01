The X (formerly known as Twitter) account of Westerosies shared the statement by HBO. The television network mentioned that the episode was leaked by an ‘international third-party distributor.’ They mentioned that they are taking the necessary action to pull down the leaked episodes from online websites. HBO said, “We are aware that clips from the season finale of House of the Dragon have emerged on social media platforms. The clips were posted after an unintended release from an international third-party distributor. HBO is aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the internet, and fans can watch the episode in its entirety this Sunday night on HBO and Max.”