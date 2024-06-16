‘House Of The Dragon 2’: 5 Reasons Why This ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Is A Must Watch

Both the factions have different houses supporting them and they are named as the Green’s (Alicent’s Faction) and the Black’s (Rhaenrya’s faction). As there is no right or wrong between the two teams, as both of them will be fighting for power and the throne. The odds don’t look good for Rhaenrya as she is left heartbroken by the loss of her children and has decided to show no mercy, expressing her anger which might lead to her making hasty decisions. On the other hand Aegon II is very confident that he will protect the crown at all costs.