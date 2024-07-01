Hollywood

'House Of The Dragon' Star Emily Carey Says 'I Am In Love' As Pride Month Ends

Marking the end of Pride Month, actor Emily Carey of "House of the Dragon" fame said she is in love and couldn't be prouder.

Emily Carey
info_icon

Marking the end of Pride Month, actor Emily Carey of "House of the Dragon" fame said she is in love and couldn't be prouder.

The 21-year-old, who identifies as queer, shared a series of photos with her partner on her Instagram page on Sunday (June 30).

"Happy Pride," she wrote accompanied by heart emojis.

"I am in love and have never been prouder," said Carey, best known for playing the young Alicent Hightower in "House of the Dragon", the spin-off of "Game of Thrones".

Pride Month, which runs through June 1 to June 30, has been celebrated every year since 1970.

Jessica Madsen, Jessica Gunning, Maren Morris and Sophia Bush are some of the actors who came out as members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: FIR Filed In Hathras Stampede Case, Forensics Team At 'Satsang' Ground
  2. Welcoming New Criminal Laws: End Of Colonial Hangover!
  3. Colonial Shadows: India's Criminal Justice System And The BNS, 2023
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras Stampede: 116 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
Entertainment News
  1. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  2. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  3. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
  4. 'Mirzapur' Star Ali Fazal On Guddu Pandit's Journey: There Is Another Scary Transition In Season 3
  5. Lindsay Lohan On 'Freaky Friday 2': Felt This Essence Of A Little Kid Again
Sports News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Ralf Rangnick Rues Defensive Frailties After Austria's European Championship Exit
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  3. Netherlands Vs Romania, UEFA Euro 2024: Ronald Koeman Hails 'Outstanding' NED After Reaching QFs
  4. Euro 2024 Data Dive: Magic Malen Seals Dutch Progression, Demiral Heroics Send Turkiye Through
  5. Andrey Rublev Vs Francisco Comesana, Wimbledon 2024: Debutant Stuns Seasoned Sixth Seed - Data Debrief
World News
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Taiwan Says Chinese Coast Guard Detained Its Fishing Vessel, Demands Its Release From Beijing
  3. Hezbollah's Deputy Leader Says Group Would Stop Fighting With Israel After Gaza Cease-fire
  4. Pakistan: Rawalpindi Court Grants Interim Bail To Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi
  5. Dining In California Just Got More Transparent With THIS New Law
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai College Which Banned Hijab Bars 'Revealing Clothes' On Campus
  2. Shah Rukh Khan To Be Honoured With Career Achievement Award At Locarno Film Festival
  3. 'Baalak Budhi' Jibe At Rahul, 'Sholay' & Article 370: PM Modi's Lok Sabha Speech | Top Points
  4. Hathras Stampede: 116 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  5. Burari Case Rerun? Family Of 5 Found Dead Inside House In MP's Alirajpur
  6. 'Won't Last For 5 Years': TMC's Kalyan Banerjee Predicts NDA Govt Collapse After Maharashtra, UP Elections
  7. July 2, 2024 News: 116 People Dead In Hathras Tragedy, Ruckus In Parliament As Oppn Raises 'Justice For Manipur' Slogans
  8. TikTok And ‘Club Rat’ Creator Eva Evans Cause Of Death Confirmed