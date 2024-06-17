Fabien Frankel Talks About Filming 'House of the Dragon’ At The Same Place As ‘Gladiator'

'House of the Dragon' is set 200 years before 'Game of Thrones', and is based on George R.R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood'. It showcases the Targaryen War and the Dance of the Dragons, pivotal events in the GOT franchise. Talking about the same location where the opening scene of 'Gladiator', Fabien said, "I don't want to spoil anything but there is an absolute beast of an episode and some of it was filmed at Bourne Wood, where they filmed the opening sequence of Gladiator. For weeks, it was me, Freddie Fox, who plays Ser Gwayne Hightower (Alicent's brother) at the heart of it with (director) Alan Taylor, Ryan (Condal, showrunner). On many occasions, I remember thinking 'I'll never get to do anything like this again'."