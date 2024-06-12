‘House Of The Dragon 2’: Magical Premiere In Britain Turns Out To Be A Star-Studded Evening – View Pics

For those unfamiliar, ‘House Of The Dragon’ is a spin-off of ‘Game of Thrones’. Furthermore, ‘House Of The Dragon’ serves as a precursor to the events shown in ‘Game of Thrones’. We all know how popular ‘GOT’ was, and everyone expected this prequel to be even better. Even while the first season of ‘House of the Dragon’ met expectations, it fell well short of the huge success that the ‘Game of Thrones’ seasons had. Hopefully, the second season will give ‘House Of The Dragon’ its due in terms of viewership and popularity.