‘House Of The Dragon 2’: Magical Premiere In Britain Turns Out To Be A Star-Studded Evening – View Pics

HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon 2’ premiered in Britain to a star-studded audience that included some of the greatest stars in show business. The show has been the buzz of the town since its first look posters were revealed. The new season picks off where the first season left off, leaving fans on edge as to what would happen next.
For those unfamiliar, ‘House Of The Dragon’ is a spin-off of ‘Game of Thrones’. Furthermore, ‘House Of The Dragon’ serves as a precursor to the events shown in ‘Game of Thrones’. We all know how popular ‘GOT’ was, and everyone expected this prequel to be even better. Even while the first season of ‘House of the Dragon’ met expectations, it fell well short of the huge success that the ‘Game of Thrones’ seasons had. Hopefully, the second season will give ‘House Of The Dragon’ its due in terms of viewership and popularity.
The web series debut in Britain was a huge success. Here are some highlights from the grand web show premiere:
1. Matt Smith
Matt Smith poses upon arrival at the season two premiere of the television series ‘House Of The Dragon’ in London.
2. Olivia Cooke
Olivia Cooke poses for photographers upon arrival at the season two premiere of the television series ‘House Of The Dragon’ in London.
3. Emma D’Arcy
Emma D’Arcy poses for photographers upon arrival at the season two premiere of the television series ‘House Of The Dragon’ in London.
4. Amber Le Bon
Amber Le Bon poses upon arrival at the season two premiere of the television series ‘House Of The Dragon’ in London.
5. Bethany Antonia
Bethany Antonia poses for photographers upon arrival at the season two premiere of the television series ‘House Of The Dragon’ in London.
6. Ewan Mitchell
Ewan Mitchell poses upon arrival at the season two premiere of the television series ‘House Of The Dragon’ in London.