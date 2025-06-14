From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina X Review: Netizens Hail Ana de Armas' Performance And Outstanding Action Scenes

Earlier, Wiseman spoke about casting Ana in the film. He said, "There was a kind of fire in Ana that I wanted to meet and work with. At the onset, I told Ana that since Eve is just beginning her journey as an assassin, the character is going to, at times, get her ass kicked. Ana’s reply was, ‘Cool. Okay, I’m in.’ During production she’d show me her bruises from the action and stunts, and they became like merit badges."