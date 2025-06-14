From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina X Review: Netizens Hail Ana de Armas' Performance And Outstanding Action Scenes

Ana de Armas-starrer From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina hit the Indian theatres on June 13. Ballerina follows the story of Eve Macarro, a Russian ballerina-turned-assassin who is on a mission to avenge the death of her father. Directed by Len Wiseman, the story of Ballerina takes place in between John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, headlined by Hollywood star Keanu Reeves.
The reviews on X are out and they are mostly positive. Netizens are in awe of Ana de Armas' stunning performance. They are also all praise for the terrific action choreography and the music. Have a look at the reviews here.
Ballerina X review
Earlier, Wiseman spoke about casting Ana in the film. He said, "There was a kind of fire in Ana that I wanted to meet and work with. At the onset, I told Ana that since Eve is just beginning her journey as an assassin, the character is going to, at times, get her ass kicked. Ana’s reply was, ‘Cool. Okay, I’m in.’ During production she’d show me her bruises from the action and stunts, and they became like merit badges."
He further said, "She’s perfect for the role in many ways" and added, "What I love about this franchise series is that it is more of an actor-based action, and so we see the actors doing more of their own performance and choreography. And she was game with that."
As per The Hollywood Reporter, Armas, on CinemaCon stage had said, "This is by far the most physical and challenging thing I’ve ever done". The actress also said that she trained for three-four months and it included weapons, action and ballet training. The sequences were a mix of ballet flexibility and fighting which was “very creative and very fun to do".