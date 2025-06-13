Materialists Review | Celine Song’s Dakota Johnson-Starrer Waltzes Through Cynical Hearts

Eagle-eyed, Lucy gently redirects her clients to recognize their needs and insecurities. She reassures them they don't need to believe that they will find the love of their lives. She believes it and will deliver them the best match. It's a shopping list of priorities she works with, from a specific height to identical political affiliation. For men, a receding hairline and shorter height takes them off much of the market. “Six inches can double a man’s value,” someone remarks. Meanwhile, slender twenty somethings comprise the most desirable women. On top of this, there are all sorts of racist inclinations. Registered in pointed montages, one of the women emphasizes “whites only”, before helpfully adding she is open to all ethnicities if that’s limited. Everyone, across genders, has their hands dirty. Consumerist thinking has clenched its jaws so deep into the collective psyche, there’s no escape. Singledom is dreaded, viewed culturally as a marker of someone falling through the cracks. At some point in the film, a character asserts nobody is ugly, they just aren’t rich enough. Romance and capital are increasingly entwined just like they were in Jane Austen’s times. Lucy attacks her job—fixing dates, sealing compatibility, ensuring follow-ups right till they materialize in weddings—like it’s math. Even as initially she seems ever-present for her clients’ grievances and doubts, Lucy gradually reveals herself as unbendingly transactional. She’s terrific at her job, having set up nine marriages. But she masks her own yearnings by avowing herself as a voluntary celibate.