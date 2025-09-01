Frankenstein's Team Turns Emotional After Receiving 13-min Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival 2025

Frankenstein earned a rapturous 13-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, which turned the team emotional.

Frankenstein team
Frankenstein movie screening at Venice International Film Festival 2025 Photo: X/Jacob Elordi Brasil
  • Guillermo del Toro's latest directorial Frankenstein had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2025

  • It bagged a 13-minute ovation at the prestigious film festival

  • The team turned emotional during the extended applause

Director Guillermo del Toro delighted the 82nd Venice International Film Festival with his latest offering, Frankenstein. The film earned Toro and his sprawling cast a 13-minute standing ovation, the longest ever in the history of the prestigious film festival. The thunderous ovation turned lead stars Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi emotional, and they were moved to tears, according to Variety.

Frankenstein, which was screened at the ongoing festival on Saturday (August 30), is competing for the top prize, the Golden Lion, at the Venice International Film Festival 2025. The film competes alongside 20 films, including Jay Kelly, No Other Choice, Orphan, The Smashing Machine, The Stranger, and The Voice of Hind Rajab, among others.

For the unversed, Toro had previously won the coveted award in 2017 for his film The Shape of Water.

Still from the film - Forest Flower Films
Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Issac and Elordi were joined by other cast members, including Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz and Felix Kammerer. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jessica Williams, Jesse Williams and Sofia Carson, among others, walked the red carpet.

Jacob shared a couple of pics from the screening of his film on his X handle. In one pic, Issac was seen holding his hand, and another pic featured both sharing a warm hug.

A video showed Elordi, 28, embracing Toro and his co-star Mia Goth, before bowing his head towards the audience.

About Frankenstein

Frankenstein is based on Mary Shelley's 1818 novel of the same name. In the film, Issac plays the unorthodox scientist while Elordi plays the monster. Jacob's performance has been raved by the critics after the premiere.

The official logline of the film reads, “A brilliant but egotistical scientist brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation."

Hollywood Celebs Back 'The Voice Of Hind Rajab' - Illustration
Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt & Others Throw Weight Behind Film On Gaza’s Hind Rajab Before Venice Premiere

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Frankenstein will arrive in theatres on October 17 and will have its global premiere on Netflix on November 7.

