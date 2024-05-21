Hollywood

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Ties The Knot With Beau Evan McClintock, Shares Pictures On Her Social Media

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend - Evan McClintock. Check out the pictures from the dreamy wedding inside.

Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock Photo: Instagram
Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, recently tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend, Evan McClintock. The 28-year-old personality took to her social media to share pictures from the dreamy wedding for her fans. The couple got engaged in February last year after they dated each other for several years.

Taking to her Instagram, Hailie Jade shared a series of photos from her wedding. The pictures showed the couple kissing after saying “I do.” Hailie opted for a fitted white dress with a strapless sweetheart neckline and a full mermaid-style skirt with a train. Her hair was elegantly pulled back into a loose bun, complemented by a long veil, and she held a bouquet of classic white flowers. On the other hand, McClintock looked dapper in a black tuxedo. However, she did not post pictures of Eminem walking her down the aisle in the carousel.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Waking up a wife this week… We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.”

Take a look at the post shared by Hailie here.

Reacting to the post, fans left congratulatory messages for the couple. One fan said, “Hailie’s getting so big now you should see her she’s beautiful.” A second fan commented, “Guys stop asking about Em, yes Haile is his daughter, but this isn’t about Em Let Hailie have her moment.” A third fan wrote, “Bro how are you not going to show a pic of Slim Shady walking you down the aisle.”

As reported by TMZ, the wedding was attended by celebrities like Dr Dre and 50 Cent to name a few. The news portal also reported that Hailie shared a dance with her father, Eminem, at her wedding.

