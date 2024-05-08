Ed Sheeran Rocks The LA Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala – View Pics

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala turned out to be a rocking event with celebs not only from the Los Angeles Dodgers walking in but even stars like Ed Sheeran coming in to offer his support to the foundation.
Here are a few glimpses from the gala event:
1. Mamiko Tanaka
Mamiko Tanaka, left, the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, mingles at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
2. Shohei Ohtani & Mamiko Tanaka
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani, left, and his wife Mamiko Tanaka pose together at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
3. Freddie Freeman & Chelsea
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea pose together at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
4. Dave Roberts & Tricia
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and his wife Tricia pose together at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
5. Mookie Betts & Brianna Hammonds
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts poses with his wife Brianna Hammonds at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
6. Ed Sheeran
Singer Ed Sheeran poses at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
7. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto poses at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
8. Juju Watkins
USC basketball player Juju Watkins poses at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.