Ed Sheeran Rocks The LA Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala – View Pics

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala turned out to be a rocking event with celebs not only from the LA Dodgers walking in but even stars like Ed Sheeran coming in to offer his support to the foundation. Here are a few glimpses from the gala event.

Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala Photo: Chris Pizzello
The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala turned out to be a rocking event with celebs not only from the Los Angeles Dodgers walking in but even stars like Ed Sheeran coming in to offer his support to the foundation.

Here are a few glimpses from the gala event:

1. Mamiko Tanaka

Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala
Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala Photo: Chris Pizzello
Mamiko Tanaka, left, the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, mingles at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

2. Shohei Ohtani & Mamiko Tanaka

Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala
Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala Photo: Chris Pizzello
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani, left, and his wife Mamiko Tanaka pose together at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

3. Freddie Freeman & Chelsea

Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala
Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala Photo: Chris Pizzello
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea pose together at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

4. Dave Roberts & Tricia

Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala
Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala Photo: Chris Pizzello
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and his wife Tricia pose together at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

5. Mookie Betts & Brianna Hammonds

Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala
Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala Photo: Chris Pizzello
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts poses with his wife Brianna Hammonds at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

6. Ed Sheeran

Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala
Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala Photo: Chris Pizzello
Singer Ed Sheeran poses at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

7. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala
Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala Photo: Chris Pizzello
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto poses at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

8. Juju Watkins

Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala
Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala Photo: Chris Pizzello
USC basketball player Juju Watkins poses at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s 2024 Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

