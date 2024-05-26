Hollywood

Demi Moore Says She 'Went Through A Period Of Questioning' Before Starring In 'The Substance'

Actor Demi Moore says she was contemplating about leaving acting before she landed "The Substance", which opened to glowing reviews at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week.

Demi Moore
Demi Moore Photo: Scott A Garfitt
info_icon

Actor Demi Moore says she was contemplating about leaving acting before she landed "The Substance", which opened to glowing reviews at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week.

Moore, a popular Hollywood star in the 1990s films such as "Ghost", "Disclosure", "Indecent Proposal" and "A Few Good Men", has starred in just 11 movies in the last decade.

“It’s not like I ever officially ‘left,’ but I understand the sentiment and appreciate it because there hasn’t been a project or a role that has come along that has been this dynamic for me to really dive into and sink my teeth into.

“I went through a period of even questioning whether this is what I should still be doing. In the last four years or so, I felt that it was a personal question that I wanted to explore and see: ‘Was this where I should be putting my energy?’ When you plant seeds, you wait to see what grows," Moore said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Her recent film "The Substance" revolves around a middle aged actor Elizabeth (Moore), who tries a mysterious product which claims to bring back the best version of oneself. However, things turn bitter as the effect comes with a twist.

The actor said there were certain aspects of the film, which received an 11-minute-long standing ovation at Cannes, that would resonate with everyone.

"Like the film, it doesn't matter what's going on outside of you, it has to do with what's going on inside of you. Dealing with aging, feeling rejection, and also that external seeking of validation...

"The setting gives it a heightened perspective and helps to punctuate the issues, because, as for any of us, when you're put out there to allow yourself to be criticised, it takes on a bigger life," she added.

Directed by Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance" also stars Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid, Ray Liotta, Hugo Diego Garcia and Oscar Lesage.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival came to a close on Saturday.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Over 1 Lakh People Evacuated In West Bengal; PM Modi Chairs A Meeting
  2. How Cyclone 'Remal' Got Its Name
  3. Swati Maliwal Alleges Rape And Death Threats, Accuses YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Of Making 'One-sided' Video
  4. Cyclone Remal: Kolkata Airport Wears Deserted Look As Cyclone Forces Flight Suspensions
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 26: PM Modi’s ‘Jihadis Supporting’ INDIA-bloc Claim, Cyclone Remal In Bengal, Hamas’ Missile Attack On Israel
Entertainment News
  1. Veteran Pakistani Actor Talat Hussain Dies At 83
  2. Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: aespa's 'Supernova' Beats Jimin's 'Like Crazy To No. 1 Position
  3. Cannes 2024: ‘She’s Got No Name’ Leaves You Wanting For More After A Star-Studded Premiere – View Pics
  4. Lily Gladstone On Her Oscar Loss: Nobody Was Upset That It Didn't Happen
  5. Demi Moore Says She 'Went Through A Period Of Questioning' Before Starring In 'The Substance'
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Score: Shahbaz Ahmed Scores A Crucial Six!
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Naomi Osaka, Andrey Rublev Advance To Round 2 Of French Open
  3. PV Sindhu Says Runner-Up Finish At Malaysia Masters Will Give Her 'Lot Of Confidence'
  4. Nepal Vs Canada, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Fixture Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  5. French Open 2024, Alexander Zverev Vs Rafael Nadal, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. New York City Hotel Prices Reach Record High Amid Migrant Crisis And Travel Resurgence: What Travelers Need To Know
  2. Turbulence On Qatar Airways Flight Leaves 12 Injured
  3. Aid Trucks Begin Entering Gaza Under Agreement With Egypt To Bypass Rafah
  4. Periodical Cicadas Emergence: Rare Blue-Eyed Cicada Spotted In Illinois
  5. Hamas Launches Missile Attack On Israel's Tel Aviv
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest