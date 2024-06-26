Hollywood

David Corenswet Gets Netizens Talking With His Look As Clark Kent After 'Superman' Set Pictures Go Viral

A leaked picture of David Corenswet as Clark Kent from 'Superman' has gone viral on X. The picture has raised the anticipation among fans for this James Gunn directorial.

David Corenswet Superman
David Corenswet as Clark Kent in 'Superman' Photo: X
James Gunn’s highly anticipated film, ‘Superman’, is currently under production. Fans of the comic cannot wait to see how Gunn brings their favourite superhero to life. Amidst this, fans are also excited to see how David Corenswet embodies Clark Kent on the screen. As the buzz around this project is simmering among fans, a latest photo of Corenswet from the set has gone viral on social media.

A fan page, known as DCU_Updates, shared a picture of David Corenswet as Clark Kent from the sets of ‘Superman.’ The leaked picture shows the actor dressed in a grey suit and white shirt which he had paired with a purple tie. He held a newspaper in one hand, and in the other, he held a camel-coloured satchel. He wore rimmed glasses, and his hair was left in loose curls. Sharing the picture, the page wrote, “Our first look at CLARK KENT.”

Take a look at the leaked picture of David Corenswet as Clark Kent here.

The post has fetched over 32K likes. Unlike previous portrayals, Corenswet’s depiction of the character features curly hair, marking a notable shift from recent versions of Kent. This new appearance has fans believing it successfully disguises the superhero’s alter ego, Kal-El. The look has fetched mixed reactions among the fans. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “I was not expecting that hairstyle, but it makes sense since you want to look vastly different from Superman.” A second fan wrote, “So now Clark Kent also coiffs and styles his hair while changing into his new bulky, ill-fitting suit? Not an easy task, frankly. Signed, someone who knows about hair.” A third fan commented, “Everybody has a different adaption. Let’s just wait and see how this movie turns out and then we can judge.”

The film is currently being shot in Ohio. Production is moving swiftly, with numerous set photos revealing the cast in costume. ‘Superman’ is slated to be the single DC film to be released on July 11, 2025.

