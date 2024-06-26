The post has fetched over 32K likes. Unlike previous portrayals, Corenswet’s depiction of the character features curly hair, marking a notable shift from recent versions of Kent. This new appearance has fans believing it successfully disguises the superhero’s alter ego, Kal-El. The look has fetched mixed reactions among the fans. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “I was not expecting that hairstyle, but it makes sense since you want to look vastly different from Superman.” A second fan wrote, “So now Clark Kent also coiffs and styles his hair while changing into his new bulky, ill-fitting suit? Not an easy task, frankly. Signed, someone who knows about hair.” A third fan commented, “Everybody has a different adaption. Let’s just wait and see how this movie turns out and then we can judge.”