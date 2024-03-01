James Gunn Announces New Title For 'Superman: Legacy', Teases Glimpse Of The New Suit

On the first day of shooting for the first standalone Superman movie in over a decade, director and writer of the film James Gunn decided to drop the ‘Legacy’ from the upcoming Superman movie.
For those unversed, the film was initially titled ‘Superman: Legacy.’
The director took to his Instagram to make the title change announcement. He wrote, “Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” adding, “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN.”
While this announcement was made, along with it was a photo of the Superman logo shared, which caught more attention of the superhero’s fans. Gunn posted a photo of the superhero’s emblem from the movie, which previously had ‘Legacy’ on it, now covered in snow, suggesting a potential scene in The Fortress of Solitude, which is Superman’s hideout. This new design has got fans excited and has led them to draw comparisons to Superman from the classic Kingdom Come storyline by Mark Waid and Alex Ross from the comics. However, while the designs look similar, they represent different versions of the superhero.
Coming back to the title, ‘Superman’ pays homage to the iconic 1978 film directed by Richard Donner that saw Christopher Reeve be the Man of Steel.
The upcoming ‘Superman’ movie will feature David Corenswet as the titular hero/Clark Kent, and Rachel Brosnahan as his love interest and journalist Lois Lane, with Nicholas Hoult stepping into the shoes of the archenemy Lex Luthor. Other massively talented star cast boasts Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), María Gabriela de Faría (The Engineer), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Milly Alcock (Supergirl), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Terence Rosemore (Otis), and Sean Gunn (Maxwell Lord).
The cinematic masterpiece that ‘Superman’ promises to be, will hit the big screens on July 11, 2025.