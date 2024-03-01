James Gunn Announces New Title For 'Superman: Legacy', Teases Glimpse Of The New Suit

While this announcement was made, along with it was a photo of the Superman logo shared, which caught more attention of the superhero’s fans. Gunn posted a photo of the superhero’s emblem from the movie, which previously had ‘Legacy’ on it, now covered in snow, suggesting a potential scene in The Fortress of Solitude, which is Superman’s hideout. This new design has got fans excited and has led them to draw comparisons to Superman from the classic Kingdom Come storyline by Mark Waid and Alex Ross from the comics. However, while the designs look similar, they represent different versions of the superhero.