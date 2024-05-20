Courteney Cox Reveals Feeling Late 'Friends' Actor Matthew Perry's Presence In Her Life

When ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry passed away in October last year, the news of his death sent shockwaves among fans. Following his death, the ‘Friends’ actors took to their social media to pay tribute to their co-star. Among them, Courteney Cox (who played the role of Monica Geller) was deeply impacted by the loss because she played his love interest in the show. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that she still feels Perry’s presence in her life.
In a conversation with CBS News, Courteney Cox talked about how grateful she was for getting the opportunity to work with all the actors of ‘Friends’. She cherished the bond that she shared with the actors and called them her ‘family.’ She said, “I’m just grateful that I had the opportunity to work with such wonderful people and to live the life that I have now. Those ten years were everything – they’re my family.”
In the same interview, she also talked about Perry. She talked about his comic sense and said that he had “a huge heart.” She mentioned that she still feels his presence around her. She said, “He visits me a lot if we believe in that.” Being a spiritual person, Cox continued, “Oh yeah. You know, I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew – I feel like there are a lot of people that guide us. I do sense, yeah, I sense Matthew’s around for sure.”
Perry shot to fame with his role as Chandler Bing in ‘Friends.’ The actor was found dead, seemingly due to drowning, at his residence in Los Angeles. Subsequently, autopsy findings revealed that his death resulted from the acute impact of the anesthetic ketamine. The actor was 54.