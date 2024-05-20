Hollywood

Courteney Cox Reveals Feeling Late 'Friends' Actor Matthew Perry's Presence In Her Life

In a recent interview, Courteney Cox revealed that she feels Matthew Perry's presence in her life. Perry passed away in October last year.

IMDb
Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry in 'Friends' Photo: IMDb
info_icon

When ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry passed away in October last year, the news of his death sent shockwaves among fans. Following his death, the ‘Friends’ actors took to their social media to pay tribute to their co-star. Among them, Courteney Cox (who played the role of Monica Geller) was deeply impacted by the loss because she played his love interest in the show. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that she still feels Perry’s presence in her life.

In a conversation with CBS News, Courteney Cox talked about how grateful she was for getting the opportunity to work with all the actors of ‘Friends’. She cherished the bond that she shared with the actors and called them her ‘family.’ She said, “I’m just grateful that I had the opportunity to work with such wonderful people and to live the life that I have now. Those ten years were everything – they’re my family.”

In the same interview, she also talked about Perry. She talked about his comic sense and said that he had “a huge heart.” She mentioned that she still feels his presence around her. She said, “He visits me a lot if we believe in that.” Being a spiritual person, Cox continued, “Oh yeah. You know, I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew – I feel like there are a lot of people that guide us. I do sense, yeah, I sense Matthew’s around for sure.”

Perry shot to fame with his role as Chandler Bing in ‘Friends.’ The actor was found dead, seemingly due to drowning, at his residence in Los Angeles. Subsequently, autopsy findings revealed that his death resulted from the acute impact of the anesthetic ketamine. The actor was 54.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Reporter's Guarantee | Uddhav Thackeray Discusses Mumbai Elections, Ram Temple, and Congress Alliance
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | Maharashtra’s CM Eknath Shinde Talks Farmer Issues and Elections
  3. 'No Minister Dreams, I Live In Reality': Chirag Paswan On Possible Cabinet Berth
  4. Three-Day Elephant Population Estimation Exercise In Karnataka To Begin On May 23
  5. Day In Pics: May 20, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Courteney Cox Reveals Feeling Late 'Friends' Actor Matthew Perry's Presence In Her Life
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Casts His Vote With Gauri, Suhana And Aryan; AbRam Accompanies Them
  3. Salim Khan On Defending Son Salman Khan: Don’t Approve Of Some Things That He Does
  4. 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Has THIS To Say About Abdu Rozik's Engagement
  5. 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Randeep Hooda Starrer
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  2. Copa America 2024: Brazil Replace Injured Ederson In Squad, Add Three More Players
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. EPL: Arsenal Win Match Against Everton, But Lose Title Race To Manchester City - In Pics
  5. 100 Days To Paralympics: Paris Organisers Launch Campaign To Boost Ticket Sales
World News
  1. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
  2. ICC Prosecutor Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli And Hamas Leaders, Including Netanyahu
  3. Fossils Discovered In Colorado Might Be Ancestors Of Dogs, Pigs And Deer!
  4. NYC-Dublin Portal Reopens With These New Changes After Temporary Shutdown Due To 'Inappropriate Behavior'
  5. Uber, Lyft Drivers Get 20% Pay Raise, Strong Insurance In Minnesota
Latest Stories
  1. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  2. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  5. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  6. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  7. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Over 47% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; More Than 1000 Complaints From Parties In Bengal
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide