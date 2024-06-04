Hollywood

‘Clipped’: Jacki Weaver, Ed O’Neill, Cleopatra Coleman And Others Attend Star-Studded Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics

Here are a few glimpses from the premiere of ‘Clipped’, which was recently held in Los Angeles.

Jacki Weaver, Ed O’Neill And Cleopatra Coleman Photo: Jordan Strauss
Gina Welch developed the American sports drama television miniseries ‘Clipped’, and the makers of the show organised for a premiere at the Regal LA Live in Los Angeles. It was a star-studded affair with celebs from different walks of life coming in for a grand evening.

‘Clipped’ is based on the ESPN 30 for 30 podcast ‘The Sterling Affairs’. The series will air on FX and Hulu. The story revolves around the fall of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, while the club strives for a championship under coach Doc Rivers. Will they be able to do it? Or will they fall in the pursuit? Well, for that you’ll have to watch ‘Clipped’.

Here are a few glimpses from the web series premiere of ‘Clipped’:

1. Jacki Weaver And Cleopatra Coleman

Jacki Weaver And Cleopatra Coleman
Jacki Weaver And Cleopatra Coleman Photo: Jordan Strauss
Jacki Weaver, left, and Cleopatra Coleman arrive at the premiere of ‘Clipped’ at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles.

2. Cleopatra Coleman

Cleopatra Coleman
Cleopatra Coleman Photo: Jordan Strauss
Cleopatra Coleman arrives at the premiere of ‘Clipped’ at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles.

3. Yvonna Pearson

Yvonna Pearson
Yvonna Pearson Photo: Jordan Strauss
Yvonna Pearson arrives at the premiere of ‘Clipped’ at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles.

4. Jacki Weaver And Ed O’Neill

Jacki Weaver And Ed O’Neill
Jacki Weaver And Ed O’Neill Photo: Jordan Strauss
Jacki Weaver, left, and Ed O’Neill arrive at the premiere of ‘Clipped’ at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles.

5. Jacki Weaver, Ed O’Neill And Cleopatra Coleman

Jacki Weaver, Ed O’Neill And Cleopatra Coleman
Jacki Weaver, Ed O’Neill And Cleopatra Coleman Photo: Jordan Strauss
Jacki Weaver, from left, Ed O’Neill, and Cleopatra Coleman arrive at the premiere of ‘Clipped’ at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles.

6. Ed O’Neill And Claire O’Neill

Ed O’Neill And Claire O’Neill
Ed O’Neill And Claire O’Neill Photo: Jordan Strauss
Ed O’Neill, left, and Claire O’Neill arrive at the premiere of ‘Clipped’ at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles.

7. J. Alphonse Nicholson

J. Alphonse Nicholson
J. Alphonse Nicholson Photo: Jordan Strauss
J. Alphonse Nicholson arrives at the premiere of ‘Clipped’ at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles.

8. Nina Jacobson And Brad Simpson

Nina Jacobson And Brad Simpson
Nina Jacobson And Brad Simpson Photo: Jordan Strauss
Nina Jacobson, left, and Brad Simpson arrive at the premiere of ‘Clipped’ at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles.

9. Kevin Bray

Kevin Bray
Kevin Bray Photo: Jordan Strauss
Kevin Bray arrives at the premiere of ‘Clipped’ at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles.

10. Rembert Browne

Rembert Browne
Rembert Browne Photo: Jordan Strauss
Rembert Browne arrives at the premiere of ‘Clipped’ at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles.

