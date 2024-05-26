Hollywood

Cannes 2024: ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ Receives A Thunderous Applause At Premiere – View Pics

‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ received a thunderous response at Cannes 2024. Here are a few glimpses from the red carpet of the film’s premiere at Cannes Film Festival.

Alexandre Desplat, Florence Gastaud, Michel Hazanavicius, Dominique Blanc, Gregory Gadebois, Serge Hazanavicius And Patrick Sobelman Photo: Andreea Alexandru
‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ received a thunderous response at Cannes 2024. It is a French animated drama film directed by Michel Hazanavicius and written by Jean-Claude Grumberg and Hazanavicius. The film is based on Grumberg’s 2019 novel of the same name. The film was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where was applauded by all and sundry.

For the unversed, the film revolves on a Holocaust survivor Jewish girl whose father throws her off a moving train bound for Auschwitz and is eventually discovered by a woodcutter and his family.

Here are a few glimpses from the red carpet of the film’s premiere at Cannes Film Festival:

1. Coco Rocha

Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha Photo: Andreea Alexandru
Coco Rocha, centre, poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

2. Berenice Bejo And Michel Hazanavicius

Berenice Bejo And Michel Hazanavicius
Berenice Bejo And Michel Hazanavicius Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Berenice Bejo, left, and Michel Hazanavicius pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

3. Michel Hazanavicius

Michel Hazanavicius
Michel Hazanavicius Photo: Andreea Alexandru
Director Michel Hazanavicius, centre,poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

4. Melanie Laurent

Melanie Laurent
Melanie Laurent Photo: Andreea Alexandru
Melanie Laurent poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

5. Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Helen Mirren poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

6. Andie MacDowell

Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell Photo: Andreea Alexandru
Andie MacDowell poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

7. Joey King

Joey King
Joey King Photo: Andreea Alexandru
Joey King poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

8. Leonie Hanne

Leonie Hanne
Leonie Hanne Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Leonie Hanne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

9. Ariadna Gutierrez

Ariadna Gutierrez
Ariadna Gutierrez Photo: Andreea Alexandru
Ariadna Gutierrez poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

10. Vicky Krieps

Vicky Krieps
Vicky Krieps Photo: Scott A Garfitt
Vicky Krieps poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

11. Alexandre Desplat, Florence Gastaud, Michel Hazanavicius, Dominique Blanc, Gregory Gadebois, Serge Hazanavicius And Patrick Sobelman

Alexandre Desplat, Florence Gastaud, Michel Hazanavicius, Dominique Blanc, Gregory Gadebois, Serge Hazanavicius And Patrick Sobelman
Alexandre Desplat, Florence Gastaud, Michel Hazanavicius, Dominique Blanc, Gregory Gadebois, Serge Hazanavicius And Patrick Sobelman Photo: Andreea Alexandru
Composer Alexandre Desplat, from left, producer Florence Gastaud, director Michel Hazanavicius, Dominique Blanc, Gregory Gadebois, Serge Hazanavicius and producer Patrick Sobelman poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

