Cannes 2024: ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ Receives A Thunderous Applause At Premiere – View Pics

‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ received a thunderous response at Cannes 2024. It is a French animated drama film directed by Michel Hazanavicius and written by Jean-Claude Grumberg and Hazanavicius. The film is based on Grumberg’s 2019 novel of the same name. The film was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where was applauded by all and sundry.
For the unversed, the film revolves on a Holocaust survivor Jewish girl whose father throws her off a moving train bound for Auschwitz and is eventually discovered by a woodcutter and his family.
1. Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha, centre, poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
2. Berenice Bejo And Michel Hazanavicius
Berenice Bejo, left, and Michel Hazanavicius pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
3. Michel Hazanavicius
Director Michel Hazanavicius, centre,poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
4. Melanie Laurent
Melanie Laurent poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
5. Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
6. Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
7. Joey King
Joey King poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
8. Leonie Hanne
Leonie Hanne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
9. Ariadna Gutierrez
Ariadna Gutierrez poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
10. Vicky Krieps
Vicky Krieps poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
11. Alexandre Desplat, Florence Gastaud, Michel Hazanavicius, Dominique Blanc, Gregory Gadebois, Serge Hazanavicius And Patrick Sobelman
Composer Alexandre Desplat, from left, producer Florence Gastaud, director Michel Hazanavicius, Dominique Blanc, Gregory Gadebois, Serge Hazanavicius and producer Patrick Sobelman poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.