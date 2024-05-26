Cannes 2024: ‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ Receives A Thunderous Applause At Premiere – View Pics

‘The Most Precious Of Cargoes’ received a thunderous response at Cannes 2024. It is a French animated drama film directed by Michel Hazanavicius and written by Jean-Claude Grumberg and Hazanavicius. The film is based on Grumberg’s 2019 novel of the same name. The film was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where was applauded by all and sundry.