‘A Family Affair’ Trailer Review: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron And Joey King Promise A Hilarious Romcom For All Ages

For the unversed, the film revolves around a shocking relationship that sets off hilarious repercussions for a young lady (Joey King), her mother (Nicole Kidman), and her movie star employer (Zac Efron). They navigate the complexities of love, sex, and identity together. What’s interesting about this dynamic is that the characters are played by some really popular names and the pairings are quite unique and new. Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron being paired opposite each other is such a charm for the eyes as their fresh pairing brings out a damn new perspective to romcoms. While one would expect Joey King to play Nicole Kidman’s daughter as both of them are stellar performers and look absolutely perfect for the parts, it’s the pairing of Nicole Kidman with Zac Efron that’s got people talking and people are loving it that both the actors are trying to reinvent and find some new angle to romcoms.