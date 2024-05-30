Hollywood

‘A Family Affair’ Trailer Review: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron And Joey King Promise A Hilarious Romcom For All Ages

Netflix is here with its next romcom, and it looks hilarious from the outside. Starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King in the lead roles, ‘A Family Affair’ promises to be a fun entertainer. The trailer of the same was released a while ago and it is already taking people on social media by storm.

Nicole Kidman, Joey King And Zac Efron In A Still From ‘A Family Affair’
Nicole Kidman, Joey King And Zac Efron In A Still From ‘A Family Affair’ Photo: Instagram
Check out the trailer right here:

For the unversed, the film revolves around a shocking relationship that sets off hilarious repercussions for a young lady (Joey King), her mother (Nicole Kidman), and her movie star employer (Zac Efron). They navigate the complexities of love, sex, and identity together. What’s interesting about this dynamic is that the characters are played by some really popular names and the pairings are quite unique and new. Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron being paired opposite each other is such a charm for the eyes as their fresh pairing brings out a damn new perspective to romcoms. While one would expect Joey King to play Nicole Kidman’s daughter as both of them are stellar performers and look absolutely perfect for the parts, it’s the pairing of Nicole Kidman with Zac Efron that’s got people talking and people are loving it that both the actors are trying to reinvent and find some new angle to romcoms.

‘A Family Affair’, which has been directed by Richard Lagravenese and penned by Carrie Solomon, can be caught on Netflix India from June 28.

Are you excited to watch ‘A Family Affair’? Share your thoughts with us.

