Art & Entertainment

Hip-hop Star Raja Kumari Calls Guru Randhawa A 'Hit Machine'

American hip-hop artiste Raja Kumari, who made her Punjabi music debut with the song ‘In Love’ in collaboration with Guru Randhawa, has called the latter a master at crafting fun and creative lyrics, calling him a 'hit machine'.

Raja Kumari and Guru Randhawa
Raja Kumari and Guru Randhawa Photo: Instagram
info_icon

American hip-hop artiste Raja Kumari, who made her Punjabi music debut with the song ‘In Love’ in collaboration with Guru Randhawa, has called the latter a master at crafting fun and creative lyrics, calling him a 'hit machine'.

Talking about the song, she said, “This song provided me with an opportunity to authentically express myself and discover my femininity, unlike my previous tracks focused on victory anthems and empowering vibes."

She also mentioned that she found creative freedom to experiment with Punjabi lyrics which captured her personality.

The rapper also appreciated Guru’s support in her language learning and experimentation.

“He’s a master at crafting fun and creative lyrics. Everything coming out of his mouth is a hit” she said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Scrapping NEET Is Only Solution To Halt Student Suicides, Irregularities: DMK
  2. RBSE 10th 12th Results 2024 Expected Soon | How And Where To Check Rajasthan Board Result
  3. CUET UG 2024: Fresh Admit Card To Be Downloaded For May 16, 17, 18 Exams, Says NTA | Direct Link And Other Details Inside
  4. 1,200 Villages, 455 Hamlets Dependent On Water Tankers In Marathwada Region: Report
  5. 'Many In Country Believe Special Treatment Was Given': Amit Shah On Arvind Kejriwal Bail
Entertainment News
  1. 'Dekhha Tenu’ Carries Forward Legacy Of ‘Say Shava Shava’ From ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'
  2. Hip-hop Star Raja Kumari Calls Guru Randhawa A 'Hit Machine'
  3. Rakshit Shetty Goes ‘Surprise Live’, Introduces Charlie's Puppies
  4. Deepali Pansare On LGBTQIA+ Community: It Is Still An Alien Concept Especially In Rural Areas
  5. Hindi Version Of Tamannaah Bhatia-Raashii Khanna's Tamil Film 'Aranmanai 4' To Release On May 24
Sports News
  1. RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings Stutter In Run Chase As Rajasthan Royals Fightback
  2. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup
  3. Ronald Araujo’s Barcelona Future: Coach Xavi Has 'Zero Doubts' Over Defender's Decision
  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Has Mental Block When It Comes To Playing India, Says Former Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq
  5. PGA Championship Preview: Course, Contenders And History Of Prestigious Golf Event
World News
  1. 2 Journalists In Detention In Tunisia As Authorities Launch Wave Of Arrests Against Critics
  2. SAARC Secretary General Discusses Issues Of Cooperation With Indian Officials
  3. Trump And Biden Agree To A Debate Rematch Hosted By CNN On June 27: Historic Showdown To Shape 2024 Campaign Landscape
  4. Texas Universities Cut Jobs And Programs In Response To Ban On Diversity Initiatives
  5. Cicada Emergence In Chicago Area Shows Early Signs, Experts Say Real Peak Yet To Come
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup