Hip Hop Star 50 Cent To Perform In India In November

Grammy and Emmy Award-winning hip-hop artist Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson is all set to come to Mumbai as a part of ‘The Final LapTour 2023’.

The concert also celebrates the 20th anniversary of 50 Cent’s groundbreaking album ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

To be held at D.Y. Patil Stadium on November 25, the much-awaited concert will see a star-studded opening line-up of celebrated desi acts such as DIVINE, Prabh Deep, SVDP and Yung Raja.

Vamseedharan Gowthamarajan, Founder & Director,Tracktical Concerts, said: “As a melting-pot of musical genres, India has embraced the OG hip-hop legend for years, and it is such an honour to share the nostalgia with his fans and introduce his anthems to a whole new generation – especially at a time when the Indian hip-hop scene is so alive!”

Amping up the adrenaline in an epic build up to 50 Cent’s performance is rapper Divine. The artist is celebrated for his ability to capture the hustle and hum of Mumbai’s street life through raw, authentic and fiery bars. With hits like ‘3:59 AM’, the chart-topping ‘Mere Gully Mein’ andmost recently ‘Baazigar’, DIVINE has enthralled not just his devoted fan base but the whole world.

Joining him is Prabh Deep, who has carved a space for himself as an avant garde creative visionary in India’s cultural landscape.

Then there is SVDP, a.k.a. Shan Vincent DePaul from Toronto, an acclaimed and dynamic musician making waves with his unique sound and accolades and wins at the Independent Music Awards and Toronto Independent MusicAwards in the Best Rap/Hip-Hop category.

Completing the powerhouse pack is breakthrough rapper YungRaja, who has been dubbed as Southeast Asia’s next avant garde hip-hop artist, known for the tasteful unification of English and Tamil culture in his lyrics with hit numbers such as ‘Mustafa’, ‘Mad Blessings’ and ‘The Dance Song’ .