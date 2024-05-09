Art & Entertainment

Hina Khan Is Back In ‘Aamchi Mumbai’, Talks About How She Missed Her Bed

Actress Hina Khan, who has been travelling for promotions for her upcoming film 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', has returned to "aamchi Mumbai" for a day and expressed how much she missed her bed.

Instagram
Hina Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Hina took to her Instagram stories on Thursday, where she first shared a picture of the airport and wrote: "Home sirf ek din ke liye."

The actress then shared a video of herself from her car and shared details about her work life.

Hinas Story
Hina's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

"So, we are here in Mumbai just for a day, though, but acha lag raha hai. I am going to see mom. I have missed my bed so much, and I am going to see everyone else. I am very happy. We had a premiere in Chandigarh yesterday, and today we have it in Mumbai,” she said.

The actress said that she will also be travelling to Uttarakhand to complete the shoot of a project.

Hina concluded by saying: "Tomorrow, I fly back to Uttarakhand. I have some part of the schedule left. Khatam karke aana hai… Aamchi Mumbai, home. Feels good."

Set to release on May 10, 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', a Punjabi film, also stars Gippy Grewal and Shinda Grewal.

Tags

