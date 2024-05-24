After working in films that continued to tank at the box office, actor Adhyayan Suman found success in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi.’ The actor was praised for his role as Zorawar in this period drama where he shared the screen with Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he is planning to make his directorial debut.
In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Adhyayan Suman revealed that he is currently helming a biopic. While he did not reveal on whom he is making the movie, he mentioned that he is also producing this project. He said, “I’ll be making my debut as a director with a biopic that I’ll also produce. I can’t tell you whose biopic it is yet, but it will be a big and exciting project.”
Apart from a biopic, Suman also revealed that he will be directing a love story as well. He continued, “I’m directing a love story called ‘Ae Ajnabee’. I had written this about seven years ago and currently, I’m at the scripting stage. I had stopped working on it because of financial constraints. I also felt like it wasn’t the right time. Right now, is the time to make it.”
Talking about ‘Ae Ajnabee’, he mentioned that the film will revolve around two people who met on a flight. He mentioned how he might also act in this film, but he has not made up his mind yet. He also revealed that he wants to make a remake of ‘Anubhav’ or ‘Utsav.’
Suman made his Bollywood debut with ‘Haal-e-dil’ in 2008 where he played the role of Rohit. He was next seen in ‘Raaz – The Mystery Continues’ where he shared the screen with Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut.