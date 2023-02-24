Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Harshil Shah: Sharing Screen Space With Naseeruddin Shah Was In My Bucket List

Harshil Shah: Sharing Screen Space With Naseeruddin Shah Was In My Bucket List

The trailer of the royal web series ‘Taj: Divided By Blood’ has garnered a stupendous response on social media. Harshil Shah, who will be playing Rahul Bose's on-screen son, 'Afrasiyab', speaks up about the show and working alongside legendary actors.

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 6:18 pm

Harshil Shah has been an eminent name in the advertising industry and the New York theatre circuit. He shall be seen next in 'Taj: Divided By Blood'. The young lad shall be seen playing Rahul Bose's on-screen son, 'Afrasiyab' on the show.

While much cannot be revealed about his character, Harshil adds, “When I went to New York, I had a bucket list of 10 things that I wanted to do in my career and one of those was to share screen space with Naseer Sir. Honestly, I thank my stars for having done that so early in my career. Naseer sir is an institution in himself. 'Taj: Divided By Blood' happened by chance and I am glad it did. It was also a very creatively enriching experience to work with Rahul Bose. When Rahul Sir is around, you just know that you are going to be taken care of, he encouraged me and held my hand through the entirety of the shoot. I am very grateful to him for being so kind.”

Talking about his character, Harshil further states, "I play a character who is entirely parallel to my real self. I am a typical boy-next-door, a SoBo boy whereas my character is a Mughal prince at war with his family and himself. To do justice to 'Afrasiyab's' character (his character from Taj), I had to prepare thoroughly. Firstly, I was required to have a natively authentic flow in Urdu, learn how to ride a horse and swing a sword! My character is a young and conflicted Mughal Prince who is forced by circumstances to fight for his family."

For the unversed, prior to 'Taj: Divided By Blood,' Harshil Shah has also worked as an assistant director on projects like ‘Kedarnath’ and with Rajkumar Hirani Films Pvt. Ltd. for an ad film.

'Taj: Divided By Blood' also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sandhya Mridul, Zareena Wahab, Aashim Gulati, Subodh Bhave, debutant Shubham Kumar Mehra, Rahul Bose and Dharmendra.

