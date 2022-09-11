Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Hands-On Grandmom Of 12 Kris Jenner Helped Kylie Jenner Deliver Stormi

Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner has revealed how involved her mother Kris was in the birth of her first child Stormi.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Instagram/@kyliejenner

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 5:11 pm

The 25-year-old gave birth to her daughter back in 2018 and has now shown just how much of a hands-on grandma Kris is, reports Mirror.co.uk.

During a joint appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Kylie shocked the audience when she said her mum "delivered" Stormi.

Viewers were shown a clip from the upcoming season of The Kardashians, where the family prepared for the birth of Kylie's second child - her now seven-month-old son whose name has not yet been revealed.

Presenter Corden asked how good Kris was at the birth, with makeup mogul Kylie replying: "You know she delivered my first child?"

She added: "Fully took my baby out of the vagina."

Kris, 66, confirmed: "Yeah, I delivered Stormi."

44-year-old Corden was lost for words and asked if there had been other professionals present.

Kylie said they were in the hospital with their doctor, but Kris was the one who delivered her daughter.

The grandmother-of-12 said: "I had scrubs, I had gloves, I scrubbed up, I was sterilised and I pulled that baby out of my child."

Kylie then praised her mum for helping during the birth and said: "She is great, she's really great, she's calm. She's had six kids and I wouldn't want to have anyone else by my side."

Kylie shares two children with rapper Travis Scott - Stormi, four, and a seven-month-old son. During the interview, she said Kris was the videographer for her second birth.

Kris now has 12 grandchildren, after Khloe Kardashian recently welcomed her newborn son with ex-partner Tristan Thompson.

The reality star said she was present for nine of the births and revealed one of her favourite moments was when Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her first child Mason, who she shares with Scott Disick.

Kris said: "That was incredible because Kourtney delivered her own baby and put him on her tummy and that was really a great moment."

She joked that she would always bring a glass of wine or a martini to the births of her grandchildren.

