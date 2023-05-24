Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Gulshan Devaiah Reacts On Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Depression Comment: 'Dritharashtra, Gandhari Syndrome'

Gulshan Devaiah Reacts On Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Depression Comment: 'Dritharashtra, Gandhari Syndrome'

Actor Gulshan Devaiah has reacted to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's comments on depression as he had called it an "urban concept".

Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Gulshan Devaiah
Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Gulshan Devaiah IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 6:06 pm

Actor Gulshan Devaiah has reacted to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's comments on depression as he had called it an "urban concept".

Gulshan took to Twitter, where he shared a link of the actor's interview where he was seen talking about depression and how nobody in the villages is ever depressed and that people from the cities "glorify" their emotions.

The 'Dahaad' actor tweeted: "Dritharashtra & Gandhari syndrome. I immensely respect the man for his craft but I'd not take him seriously on this issue."

He then said that alcoholism and addictions exist in rural communities.

Gulshan added: "If you even just look at alcoholism or addictions, they exist in rural communities and that's mental illness. No addict indulges in addiction because they love it. The addiction is a symptom, the real problem is the trauma they can't heal."

A user asked: "If I may ask you what is "Dritharashtra & Gandhari syndrome" Don't mind please, I m curious to know."

To which, Gulshan replied: "Some are blind and others blindfolded. If they don't see, it don't exist."

In another tweet, Gulshan wrote: "The problem with the term Mental illnesses is the word "illnesses... That scares the shit out of people. Me including. In our minds mental & illness together means Paagal."

Nawazuddin received a lot of flak over his comments on depression on social media. Social media users tagged his remark as "ignorant".

