In 2023, FISHER came up with multiple hit records including ‘Yeah The Girls’ and ‘Take It Off’. The latter, a mega dance hit with AATIG, achieved placement on BBC Radio 1 ‘B List’ Playlist and over 50 million streams on Spotify. His other single ‘Atmosphere’ ft. Kita Alexander emerged to be one of the dance anthems of the summer after its explosion on TikTok. With his show stealing performance at Coachella, alongside Chris Lake, ‘Atmosphere’ amassed 3 million Spotify streams in its first week alone.