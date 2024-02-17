There's exciting news for the fans of Grammy-nominated Aussie DJ and Platinum recording producer FISHER (real name Paul Fisher), as he is all set to headline a massive one-city showcase in India. The show will mark his maiden performance in the country, which is scheduled for the 12th of April, 2024 at the Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai. The much-awaited event is produced and promoted by Asia’s biggest electronic music festival, Sunburn.
Talking about it, FISHER said in a statement, “Mumbai! I’m so excited for my debut performance in India. See you there!”
Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, added, “We are beyond excited to bring FISHER to Mumbai for his exclusive debut performance in the country. This event marks a significant moment for electronic music fans in the city, and we can't wait to witness the energy and excitement that FISHER, who's a festival favourite, will bring to the stage. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music and memories”
It would not be wrong to say that FISHER has become one of the scene’s most in-demand talents, thanks to his energetic DJing style. His breakout track ‘Losing It’ earned him his first Grammy nomination, and the song has over half a billion streams apart from being one of the biggest dance records of the decade.
In 2023, FISHER came up with multiple hit records including ‘Yeah The Girls’ and ‘Take It Off’. The latter, a mega dance hit with AATIG, achieved placement on BBC Radio 1 ‘B List’ Playlist and over 50 million streams on Spotify. His other single ‘Atmosphere’ ft. Kita Alexander emerged to be one of the dance anthems of the summer after its explosion on TikTok. With his show stealing performance at Coachella, alongside Chris Lake, ‘Atmosphere’ amassed 3 million Spotify streams in its first week alone.
Now this year too, FISHER is aiming to captivate audiences with groundbreaking shows around the world. He has a weekly Hi Ibiza residency, a TAO Vegas residency and major headline appearances set across Cardiff, London, New York, San Francisco and Mumbai to name a few.