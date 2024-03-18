From Rajeev Khandelwal In ‘Showtime’ To Farhan Akhtar In ‘Luck By Chance’, 7 Actors Who Have Played Actors On Screen

In terms of acting, it is quite challenging to differentiate reality from fiction, especially when actors portray other actors on screen. This concept not only requires them to add layers of complexity to their performances, but also blurs the lines between truth and pretence, and it can be quite puzzling for the viewers. Over the years, several actors have played the role of actors on screen, so, let’s look at such actors who left us enthralled with their performances.
Rajeev Khandelwal - ‘Showtime’
Rajeev Khandelwal recently was seen in the character of Armaan Singh in the web series ‘Showtime’, which was released on Disney+Hotstar. He plays a renowned yet arrogant superstar in the series that explores the world of Bollywood, and explores themes of nepotism and power struggles. Shedding his good-boy image, the actor delves into the complexities of a superstar's personal and professional life perfectly.
Ashmit Patel - ‘State v/s Ahuja’
Ashmit Patel made his comeback with a gripping role in ‘State v/s Ahuja,’ a riveting series on Watcho Exclusives. It has him starring as Ansh Ahuja, a Bollywood megastar accused of rape by his maid. With his role, Patel delves into the complexities of fame and justice in this binge-worthy suspense show.
Madhuri Dixit - ‘The Fame Game’
Madhuri Dixit stepped into the shoes of an actor onscreen in her OTT debut, ‘The Fame Game.’ Playing Anamika Anand, a celebrated Bollywood actress, her character faces inner turmoil amid her outward success, and she vanishes without a trace. While her loved ones try to find her, they unravel hidden truths along the way.
Shah Rukh Khan - ‘Billu’
Shah Rukh Khan portrayed an actor onscreen in the film, and was seen as Sahir Khan, a Bollywood superstar, alongside the late actor Irrfan Khan. Set in the quaint village of Budbuda, the film is a touching story that celebrates true friendship.
Shah Rukh Khan - ‘Om Shanti Om’
Shah Rukh Khan was seen as Om Kapoor, once Omprakash Makhija. After Om realises that he is reincarnated as Om Kapoor, he sets on a journey to bring closure to his story. The film, which also marked Deepika Padukone’s debut in Bollywood, was directed by Farah Khan.
Kareena Kapoor - ‘Heroine’
Kareena Kapoor played Mahi Arora in the film. Her character was a once-famous actress battling bipolar disorder, and the film showcases her navigating career challenges and tumultuous relationships. As she faces rejection and betrayal, Kareena beautifully portrays the highs and lows of an actor's life with finesse.
Farhan Akhtar - ‘Luck By Chance’
In the film, Farhan Akhtar was seen as Vikram Jaising, a hopeful actor from Delhi. And the Bollywood industry mirror depicted Vikram's roller coaster journey, from seeking fame to witnessing personal turmoil. While Vikram takes flight, he ends up discovering the harsh realities of his dream world.