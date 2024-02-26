Ashmit Patel: After ‘State vs Ahuja’, I Would Love To Do A Mythological Epic Or A Comedy

What made you say yes to ‘State vs Ahuja’?

There were a few factors, which made me say yes to the project. Ofcourse, the script and the narrative is important. In this case, there were a lot of twists and turns, and in the end of each episode, you need to have that cliffhanger sort of thing, so the viewer wants to watch it more. Is he guilty, or not guilty? The trigger gets pointed to a lot of people, so the script naturally had all of that. So, the script appealed to me, and the character is strong enough. There are so many layers to it, and it interested me. The director Tarun Chopra, and we had a discussion about how we would create this character, so this vibe was important and it was there. If you are in tandem with the character, it’s easier to create something magical.